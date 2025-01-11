Glasgow Subway 'Seat of Dreams' every bit as special as 'Field of Dreams'

Matt McCallum has used Glasgow Subway material and an old Ikea seat to make an iconic piece of furniture | contributed

Architect Matt McCallum has created an iconic piece of furniture

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Right now, Matt McCallum is probably the envy of about 99.9 per cent of Glasgow’s population. For the architect has, in his living room, a true city icon.

The Glasgow Subway, which opened in 1896, was upgraded with its famous orange carriages in the 1970s. Following the introduction of new trains in 2023, some of those ‘Clockwork Orange’ seats found their way onto a scrapheap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they were saved and sold to McCallum by someone who hopes to raise enough money to buy a whole carriage. He then combined the seats, after a considerable amount of cleaning, with an old Ikea sofa. “The fabric is just so iconic and quite chic and trendy with a 70s look,” he said. “I have 100 per cent probably sat on this seat in the past.”