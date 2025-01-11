Glasgow Subway 'Seat of Dreams' every bit as special as 'Field of Dreams'
Right now, Matt McCallum is probably the envy of about 99.9 per cent of Glasgow’s population. For the architect has, in his living room, a true city icon.
The Glasgow Subway, which opened in 1896, was upgraded with its famous orange carriages in the 1970s. Following the introduction of new trains in 2023, some of those ‘Clockwork Orange’ seats found their way onto a scrapheap.
However, they were saved and sold to McCallum by someone who hopes to raise enough money to buy a whole carriage. He then combined the seats, after a considerable amount of cleaning, with an old Ikea sofa. “The fabric is just so iconic and quite chic and trendy with a 70s look,” he said. “I have 100 per cent probably sat on this seat in the past.”
In the film Field of Dreams, a farmer builds a baseball field for no particular reason, ghostly players appear, and then people come from all around, not knowing why, just to sit on the sidelines. We can almost sense the queue of people forming at McCallum’s door.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.