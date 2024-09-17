Multi-coloured homes competition to attract new Balamory TV show looms

Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Comment
Published 17th Sep 2024, 06:00 GMT
The hit children’s TV show Balamory is set to return for another two series

It was a children’s TV show that attracted a weekly audience of two million people at its height. For the generation raised on Balamory, and its repeats, it was a truly special programme that propelled the picturesque town of Tobermory, where it was filmed, to new heights of fame.

For many, despite the passing years, it has remained strong on the memory. And now it is coming back. The BBC has announced it plans to film two new series, featuring a mix of original and new characters. With justified confidence, it said the new show was “sure to be a nostalgic hit with parents who grew up watching Balamory themselves as well as with their little ones”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Tobermory on Mull is famous for its colourfully painted buildings (Picture: Peter Thompson/Heritage Images)Tobermory on Mull is famous for its colourfully painted buildings (Picture: Peter Thompson/Heritage Images)
Tobermory on Mull is famous for its colourfully painted buildings (Picture: Peter Thompson/Heritage Images) | Heritage Images/Getty Images

However, it is apparently possible that the new Balamory could be filmed in a different place. Given the central role played by Tobermory’s brightly painted houses, it’s hard to imagine how this will work. But communities all along the west coast of Scotland may soon be engaged in a most colourful competition.

A new venue might also necessitate a new name: Bala-pool? Bala-bert? Balla-chulish?

Related topics:BBC
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice