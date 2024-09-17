Multi-coloured homes competition to attract new Balamory TV show looms

The hit children’s TV show Balamory is set to return for another two series

It was a children’s TV show that attracted a weekly audience of two million people at its height. For the generation raised on Balamory, and its repeats, it was a truly special programme that propelled the picturesque town of Tobermory, where it was filmed, to new heights of fame.

For many, despite the passing years, it has remained strong on the memory. And now it is coming back. The BBC has announced it plans to film two new series, featuring a mix of original and new characters. With justified confidence, it said the new show was “sure to be a nostalgic hit with parents who grew up watching Balamory themselves as well as with their little ones”.

Tobermory on Mull is famous for its colourfully painted buildings (Picture: Peter Thompson/Heritage Images) | Heritage Images/Getty Images

However, it is apparently possible that the new Balamory could be filmed in a different place. Given the central role played by Tobermory’s brightly painted houses, it’s hard to imagine how this will work. But communities all along the west coast of Scotland may soon be engaged in a most colourful competition.