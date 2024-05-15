Picture: ShutterstockPicture: Shutterstock
Picture: Shutterstock

10 Scottish kids' TV shows that you might remember - including Super Gran

By Rosalind Erskine
Published 7th Feb 2020, 17:00 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 09:44 BST
From Super Gran to Balamory – how many of these children’s TV shows do you remember?

Back when kids used to watch TV at dedicated times, there were programmes such as Super Gran, Raven and The Family Ness. How many of these did you watch growing up?

The popular kids TV show Balamory has been running since 2002 and is shot mainly in Tobermory on the Isle of Mull.

1. Balamory

The popular kids TV show Balamory has been running since 2002 and is shot mainly in Tobermory on the Isle of Mull. Photo: BBC

This cult kids TV show started in 2002 and ran until 2010 before getting a reboot in 2017 starring River City's Aisha Toussaint.

2. Raven

This cult kids TV show started in 2002 and ran until 2010 before getting a reboot in 2017 starring River City's Aisha Toussaint. Photo: BBC

The Family Ness, which ran in the 80s and repeated in the 90s was a cartoon about the adventures of a family of Loch Ness Monsters and human siblings, Elspeth and Angus MacTout.

3. The Family Ness

The Family Ness, which ran in the 80s and repeated in the 90s was a cartoon about the adventures of a family of Loch Ness Monsters and human siblings, Elspeth and Angus MacTout. Photo: YouTube

Dòtaman was the longest running Gaelic kids TV show and, whether you spoke Gaelic or not, singer Donnie MacLeod's array of hats were something to be remembered.

4. Dòtaman

Dòtaman was the longest running Gaelic kids TV show and, whether you spoke Gaelic or not, singer Donnie MacLeod's array of hats were something to be remembered. Photo: Twitter

