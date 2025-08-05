Move over Madagascar, 'extraordinary' Scottish vanilla is (hopefully) set to stun the world

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vanilla is an exotic delight that globalisation has made mundanely familiar – it is, after all, just the ‘basic’ flavour of ice cream. However, in the last few decades, we have learned there can be rather large differences in flavour.

Everyone will have their favourites. There are those who insist that only Madagascan ‘Bourbon’ vanilla will do, while others have a preference for Mexico’s finest beans. However, a new player is about to enter this global arena – ‘Scottish vanilla’. And, judging by the talk of emanating from Vanilla Farms in Aberdeenshire, it is going to be good.

Vanilla pods at Vanilla Farms in Aberdeenshire | contributed

Produced by “advanced, total-controlled indoor farming”, it is being aimed at the high-end culinary, fragrance and cosmetic markets. “Every batch is cured with scientific precision, allowing its unique terroir to shine... And like expertly matured single-malt Scotch whisky, we will only release each batch when the flavour is extraordinary,” they say.