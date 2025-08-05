Move over Madagascar, 'extraordinary' Scottish vanilla is (hopefully) set to stun the world
Vanilla is an exotic delight that globalisation has made mundanely familiar – it is, after all, just the ‘basic’ flavour of ice cream. However, in the last few decades, we have learned there can be rather large differences in flavour.
Everyone will have their favourites. There are those who insist that only Madagascan ‘Bourbon’ vanilla will do, while others have a preference for Mexico’s finest beans. However, a new player is about to enter this global arena – ‘Scottish vanilla’. And, judging by the talk of emanating from Vanilla Farms in Aberdeenshire, it is going to be good.
Produced by “advanced, total-controlled indoor farming”, it is being aimed at the high-end culinary, fragrance and cosmetic markets. “Every batch is cured with scientific precision, allowing its unique terroir to shine... And like expertly matured single-malt Scotch whisky, we will only release each batch when the flavour is extraordinary,” they say.
According to Chambers, the word vanilla can colloquially mean “ordinary” or “plain”. With this pioneering Scottish farm clearly aiming to rewrite that dictionary definition, we salute their ambition and wish them the very best of luck.
