Miracles can come true! Glen Sannox ferry to start carrying actual passengers

Glen Sannox ferry is actually going to start carrying passengers more than seven long years after it was commissioned

The air is chill and crisp, the nights are drawing in, and the anticipation is building... not many sleeps to go now until the Big Day arrives.

Christmas, you say? No, that’s an annual event and the Scotsman has seen more Christmases than we care to admit. We’re talking about something really special and, with Santa’s elves regrettably not able to help, more than seven years in the making.

The Glen Sannox ferry is to formally enter service – after a few trial runs with passengers, presumably just to check the extra weight doesn’t sink it or anything – on January 13. (And for the superstitious among you, please don’t worry, that’s not a Friday, we checked.)

Henceforth, this day shall surely be known as Sannoxmas, with services up and down the land commemorating the miraculous appearance of a vessel that some doubters had begun to think was mythical, with the fake painted-on windows actually adorning a full-size model made out of papier-mâché.