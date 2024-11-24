SNP minister reveals hindsight regret over crisis-hit ferry yard contracts
Scotland’s transport secretary has suggested that handing two crisis-hit ferry contracts to another yard could have led to the saga ending “differently”.
Fiona Hyslop has admitted that “there was always going to be a challenge” for the Ferguson Marine yard, given the “lack of investment at particular points”.
The SNP minister was speaking on the BBC’s Sunday Show after it was confirmed the first of two late and over-budget ferries being built at the beleaguered Scottish Government-owned shipyard has been delivered.
The Glen Sannox has been handed to the government’s ferry procurement arm Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) after it was given the green light by regulators last week.
CMAL aims to have it enter service by early to mid-January.
The vessel – and its sister ship the Glen Rosa – were due to enter service in 2018 but have been beset by problems which have also quadrupled the £97 million initial cost.
Ms Hyslop admitted that “there have been a number of lessons learned” from the saga, adding: “They have all been documented quite clearly, in terms of evidence, in the various enquiries we’ve had.
“I think, particularly, there are a number of issues - gateway reviews on procurement, independent assessment appraisal, oversight - particularly on major spend from Transport Scotland’s investment area.”
She also pointed to “making sure there’s a builders’ guarantee as well”.
Ms Hyslop said that “a whole load of different issues have been identified as being needed and improved and have been improved”.
The cabinet secretary has asked whether with the “benefit of hindsight…was it a mistake giving this mistake to Ferguson's”.
In response, she said: “In retrospect, I suspect a number of players may have done things particularly differently.
“In terms of the challenges of that yard, particularly with the lack of investment at particular points, I think there was always going to be a challenge for that yard.
“I also think we need to recognise that despite this, the workforce at Fergusons have displayed their contribution and their experience and their professionalism. I don't want the workforce to have anything detrimental said about them.”
