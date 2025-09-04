Millennials rejoice! The Great Avocado Conundrum may have finally been solved

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smashed avo on toast anyone? The snack that millennials made their own is seemingly just as popular as ever. The trouble is, when you’re buying avocados, it can be terribly tricky to work out whether they are just the right consistency or a bit too ‘crispy’.

However, this epitome of a First World problem may finally have a solution. Incredibly clever scientists have developed a device that, apparently, works like a tiny X-ray to look inside the fruit and let shoppers know how ripe it is. And now supermarket chain Tesco is trialling the machines which – like just about everything these days – are powered by artificial intelligence.

Shoppers' internal struggles over which avocado to buy may be finally at an end (Picture: Michael M Santiago) | Getty Images

They can deliver one of two readings within seconds: ready for smashing or better sliced in a salad. For some reason, the results do not include ‘hard as a brick’ or ‘all mushy and brown’, but then everyone knows that that never happens...