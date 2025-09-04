Millennials rejoice! The Great Avocado Conundrum may have finally been solved

Playing avocado ripeness roulette may soon no longer be a thing
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Comment
Published 4th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

Smashed avo on toast anyone? The snack that millennials made their own is seemingly just as popular as ever. The trouble is, when you’re buying avocados, it can be terribly tricky to work out whether they are just the right consistency or a bit too ‘crispy’.

However, this epitome of a First World problem may finally have a solution. Incredibly clever scientists have developed a device that, apparently, works like a tiny X-ray to look inside the fruit and let shoppers know how ripe it is. And now supermarket chain Tesco is trialling the machines which – like just about everything these days – are powered by artificial intelligence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Shoppers' internal struggles over which avocado to buy may be finally at an end (Picture: Michael M Santiago)placeholder image
Shoppers' internal struggles over which avocado to buy may be finally at an end (Picture: Michael M Santiago) | Getty Images

They can deliver one of two readings within seconds: ready for smashing or better sliced in a salad. For some reason, the results do not include ‘hard as a brick’ or ‘all mushy and brown’, but then everyone knows that that never happens...

Is there nothing that science cannot do? What marvel will it bestow upon humanity next? Well, scanners for mangoes, melons and kiwis could soon be on their way.

Related topics:SupermarketFoodTesco
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice