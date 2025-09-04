Millennials rejoice! The Great Avocado Conundrum may have finally been solved
Smashed avo on toast anyone? The snack that millennials made their own is seemingly just as popular as ever. The trouble is, when you’re buying avocados, it can be terribly tricky to work out whether they are just the right consistency or a bit too ‘crispy’.
However, this epitome of a First World problem may finally have a solution. Incredibly clever scientists have developed a device that, apparently, works like a tiny X-ray to look inside the fruit and let shoppers know how ripe it is. And now supermarket chain Tesco is trialling the machines which – like just about everything these days – are powered by artificial intelligence.
They can deliver one of two readings within seconds: ready for smashing or better sliced in a salad. For some reason, the results do not include ‘hard as a brick’ or ‘all mushy and brown’, but then everyone knows that that never happens...
Is there nothing that science cannot do? What marvel will it bestow upon humanity next? Well, scanners for mangoes, melons and kiwis could soon be on their way.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.