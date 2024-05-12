Michael Matheson must resign as an MSP (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

New poll shows a sizeable majority of the public thinks the former Health Secretary should quit Holyrood

Michael Matheson, the disgraced former Health Secretary, should resign as an MSP. That’s the view of this newspaper and of 65 per cent of respondents to a new poll by Savanta. “And the other 35 per cent thought he’d gone already?” we hear you ask.

Not quite. Twenty per cent did not express a view, with just 15 per cent thinking he should carry on. Who knew his family was quite so large? Perhaps that iPad data roaming charge of nearly £11,000, which he couldn’t fathom but still thought the taxpayer should pay, was for a whole legion of cousins, aunties etc eager to see their man remain at Holyrood.

