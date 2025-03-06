Massive damage to one of 'most beautiful' carved stones in all UK is heartbreaking

The Picts created genuinely astonishing works of art in Aberlemno more than 1,000 years ago

The Pictish symbol stones at Aberlemno are “perhaps the most extraordinary and beautiful of all carved stones in the British Isles”, according to Historic Environment Scotland. So the news that Aberlemno 3, one of the finest, has been blown over and “massively damaged” is truly heartbreaking.

The stone, thought to have been carved in the 9th century AD, features a Christian cross, two angels and two beasts on one side, and David splitting the jaws of a lion, Pictish symbols and even a centaur – carrying a tree under his arm – on the other.

The Aberlemno 3 Pictish stone, which had been housed in a protective box, was blown over causing extensive damage | contributed

Professor Jane Geddes, president of the Pictish Arts Society, said: “When I saw what had happened, my gut reaction was ‘oh no, not this one, please not this one’ because the whole surface of this stone is so intricately carved. It has incredible value for its art.”