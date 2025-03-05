Heritage chiefs were told of concerns about the safety of Aberlemno 3 just last week.

A magnificent Pictish stone that has stood for around 1,200 years and features some of the most impressive carvings of the era has been “massively damaged” after it blew over in the wind.

The Aberlemno 3 stone, which dates to the ninth century, stands by the roadside in the Angus village in what some believe is its original position.

The Aberlemno 3 after it toppled, with the stone completely splitting from its base. | contributed

One of at least seven stones found around the village, the Aberlemno 3 is cherished for the quality of its craftsmanship and features carved angels, books, beasts, deer, hunting scenes, a lion and traditional Pictish symbols, such as double discs and Z-rods.

Locals raised concerns about its safety with Historic Environment Scotland (HES) on February 24 after the wooden box, which covers the stone in winter, came loose and started to bang against the stone.

On Tuesday, the stone and box blew over in the wind and crashed into a dry stane dyke, completely shattering it from the base and damaging some of the carvings.

The fallen Aberlemno 3 surrounded by the protective box. Concerns had recently been raised about the stability of the structure. | Contributed

Isabelle Davies, chairwoman of the Aberlemno Hall, which has a Pictish room containing a number of other stones from the village, described the damage as “heart-breaking”.

She said: “This stone has stood there for over 1,000 years and now it is massively damaged. The stone has gone over in a oner. The box was anchored with four staves, but two had broken, leaving the structure moving in the wind.

“It was a very blustery wind, so I think when the box rocked back, the wind got under it and when it went, it took the stone with it.”

Ms Davies added: “We have a good relationship with HES and we reported our concerns, but that is all I know. So many people contacted us when the stone went over and there were also dozens who contacted HES. There is a sense of ownership with these stones. It is part of what makes Aberlemno what it is and it is part of a series of stones.

“It is such a loss of such a fantastic part of our heritage. The stones themselves cover hundreds of year. It was occupied by the Picts for centuries.

“The Aberlemno 3 is the last in the series and it reflects the change in style, in culture and character and belief systems of the area.”

Staff from HES were onsite on Tuesday to secure the site and were due back on Wednesday to assess the damage.

Professor Jane Geddes, president of the Pictish Arts Society, said: “Aberlemno is a very important Pictish centre, which has produced many Pictish stones. Aberlemno 3 is one of the most complex Pictish stones to be carved.

“When I saw what had happened my gut reaction was ‘oh no, not this one - please not this one’ because the whole surface of this stone is so intricately carved. It has incredible value for its art.

“The one thing I would say, very very strongly, is that the stone should stay in Aberlemno. This is not a wonderful opportunity to whisk it off to Dundee or Edinburgh. It stays where it belongs because there is such a complex of stones there.

“If the stone can’t stay outside, it should move inside and it should stay in Aberlemno, without a doubt.”

A spokesperson for HES said on Wednesday: “Yesterday we were made aware that Aberlemno III, one of four Pictish sculptured stones within the village of Aberlemno, had fallen over along with the wooden box which is used to encase the stone during the winter months.