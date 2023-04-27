The famous phonebox used in the film Local Hero, in the village of Pennan, became a popular tourist attraction (Picture: PA)

Is it the wily hotelier/accountant Gordon Urquhart? Ben the old beachcomber? Marine researcher Marina? Could it be Moritz, oil boss Felix Happer’s unbelievably persistent “abuse therapist”? (We’re pretty sure there’s definitely no case to be made for that last one).

For those who have never quite worked it out, the Local Hero Festival – to be held next month in Banff, where Bill Forsyth’s wonderful comedy was partly filmed – is probably the place to find out. And, thanks to the agreement of Mark Knopfler, of Dire Straits fame, the event will be able to feature some of his hugely evocative music from the film.

Normally, Knopfler is justifiably protective of his music with hits like Sultans of Swing and Romeo and Juliet more than passing the test of time despite being released more than four decades ago. However, the Glasgow-born star has made an exception for the festival, allowing it to obtain rights to several of the songs so they can be performed there.

David Greig, who co-wrote the stage musical version of the film, said: “It’s a pretty big thing because Mark doesn’t let people do covers of his songs. He loves the film, and he felt that it was nice to be able to contribute to celebrations of it in some way. It’s great that a local festival can have rights to perform a few of the songs.”