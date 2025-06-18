Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six Scottish filmmakers backed by a new film school created by the foundation of film star Sir Sean Connery are to have their work premiered at the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF).

The Sean Connery Talent Lab in Leith, run with the National Film and Television School, is a 12-month talent development programme that provides an opportunity for 25 aspiring filmmakers across five disciplines to create their own unique short films.

Sir Sean Connery

Now the six films created by the first cohort of the school, which launched last year, are to premiere to the public at EIFF’s prestigious showcase event.

The films include Gowk, directed by Ryan Pollock, Nora Can’t Score, directed by Josefa Celestin, and Lady Maclean, directed by Catriona Macleod. The other selected films are Twenty Twenty, directed by Alex Salam, Static, directed by Miranda Stern, and Checkout, directed by Mairead Hamilton.

Each filmmaking team received a £25,000 production budget, with free access to cutting-edge equipment and unrivalled training facilities provided by NFTS Scotland. The tailor-made programme has been designed to further amplify the expertise of each participant in their respective craft, allowing them to refine their skills and push the boundaries of creativity.

Paul Ridd, chief executive and festival director of EIFF, praised the “bold, distinctive work” of the filmmakers.

He said: “We are so impressed by the depth and range of films that have emerged from the exciting first year of this brilliant initiative, one which, like our own centrepiece Festival Prize, has been made possible by The Sean Connery Foundation and their generous support for meaningful film industry change.

“The future of cinema is bright in the hands of this exciting new generation of Scottish and Scotland-based talent.”

To ensure the programme is as accessible to as many people as possible, each of the 25 places at the school are substantially subsidised, with 70 per cent of fees underwritten by the Sean Connery Foundation.

The programme was also designed to be part time, allowing participants to strike a balance between other paid work and professional engagements. Participants will be awarded an NFTS Diploma in Filmmaking, on successful completion of the programme.

The Sean Connery Talent Lab opened last year. | Sean Connery Talent Lab

NFTS director Jon Wardle said: "The first cohort of the Sean Connery Talent Lab has exceeded all expectations, not only in the calibre of their work, but in the boldness and ambition of their filmmaking vision. What they’ve achieved in such a short space of time is genuinely remarkable.

“It proves what’s possible when emerging talent is given the right support, mentorship and creative freedom.”

Chris Young, head of the Sean Connery Talent Lab, said: “I’m hugely proud of what our very first cohort of students have achieved this year. They’ve embraced every opportunity the programme has offered and their collaboration has been terrific.

Programme participants of the talent lab. | Kevin J Thomson