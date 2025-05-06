Local Hero a threat to US national security? Alcatraz may await the culprits

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the 1970s, the idea of a Scottish film being an international success was almost laughable. Then along came wonderful movies like Local Hero and Gregory’s Girl and, suddenly, we were a hit.

However, while Peter Capaldi, John Gordon Sinclair and Clare Grogan didn’t realise it, these successes made them threats to US national security. No one else realised either – until self-proclaimed “very stable genius” Donald Trump worked it all out.

Actor Peter Riegert, who played 'Mac' MacIntyre, inside the famous phone box in the film Local Hero | Contributed

“The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States...” he posted. “This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat.”