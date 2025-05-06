Local Hero a threat to US national security? Alcatraz may await the culprits

As Donald Trump announces plans to impose a 100 per cent tariff on foreign films, a remake of Local Hero may be in order...
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Comment
Published 6th May 2025, 06:00 BST

In the 1970s, the idea of a Scottish film being an international success was almost laughable. Then along came wonderful movies like Local Hero and Gregory’s Girl and, suddenly, we were a hit.

However, while Peter Capaldi, John Gordon Sinclair and Clare Grogan didn’t realise it, these successes made them threats to US national security. No one else realised either – until self-proclaimed “very stable genius” Donald Trump worked it all out.

Actor Peter Riegert, who played 'Mac' MacIntyre, inside the famous phone box in the film Local HeroActor Peter Riegert, who played 'Mac' MacIntyre, inside the famous phone box in the film Local Hero
Actor Peter Riegert, who played 'Mac' MacIntyre, inside the famous phone box in the film Local Hero | Contributed

“The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States...” he posted. “This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat.”

In an entirely separate development, Trump has ordered the iconic Alcatraz prison to reopen. Capaldi and co should perhaps rustle up a quick Local Hero remake, starring Donald Trump as a wise old man living in a palatial beach house who persuades a brilliant billionaire, also Trump, to build a maximum security prison for allegedly ‘woke’ judges or they may find themselves being fitted out for an orange jumpsuit.

