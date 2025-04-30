Trump's first 100 days: Travel expert warns of ripple effects for global tourism

As Donald Trump marks his first 100 days back in the White House, a leading travel expert has warned that his early policy decisions particularly on tariffs and immigration are already casting a shadow over global tourism.

Trump’s reimposed and expanded tariffs, while paused for 90 days for many trade partners, are sparking anxiety in markets worldwide. The International Monetary Fund has warned of a "major negative shock" to the global economy, with ripple effects now being felt across the travel and tourism industries.

Airlines are already bracing for higher costs due to potential increases in fuel and aircraft maintenance expenses, driven by the new import taxes and trade tensions particularly with China. These costs could lead to reduced flight routes and higher ticket prices for travellers.

Hotels and resorts that rely on imported goods for renovations or operations are also expected to face rising overheads, with many likely to pass these costs onto guests. Tour operators warn that such price hikes could dampen demand at a time when consumer confidence remains fragile.



Compounding the problem, Trump’s push for stricter visa policies and increased border enforcement is reshaping global perceptions of the US. Reports of long wait times, tough screenings, and high-profile cases of mistreatment at entry points are fuelling fears among would-be visitors.

Recent data from the US National Travel and Tourism Office shows a sharp drop: UK visits to the US were down 14.3% in March compared with the same month in 2024. International travel to the US overall fell by 11.6%.

Giles Cross, from international travel company Steppes Travel, shared his thoughts on how the uncertainty caused by the Trump administrations first 100 days could impact travel to the USA and around the world.

“President Trump’s policies are having a chilling effect on global travel to the United States,” said Giles.

“We’re seeing a sharp decline in international tourism, particularly from key markets like Australia and Europe, due to stricter visa protocols, reports of mistreatment at borders and policies targeting gender-diverse travellers.

“These developments are reshaping how the world perceives the US as a destination - less welcoming and more unpredictable.

“Economic tensions, including steep tariffs and retaliatory trade measures, are compounding the issue by creating uncertainty in the airline industry and weakening travel demand.

“Airlines are pulling back routes, national parks are underfunded, and travellers are increasingly redirecting their plans to ‘friendlier destinations’.

“If this trend continues, the US risks losing its standing as a global tourism leader.”

Given the increasing uncertainty for travellers, Giles provided some practical advice for travellers to keep in mind.

Plan Ahead and Be Prepared

“With visa processing delays reaching record highs and stricter entry requirements in place, travellers should start their planning early. Apply for visas well in advance, ensure all paperwork is in order, and prepare for longer wait times at customs and immigration.”

Explore Alternative Destinations

“Given the rising hurdles to entering the US, destinations like Canada, the UK, Japan, and Southeast Asia offer more accessible and welcoming travel experiences. This is a great time to discover places you may not have previously considered.”

Stay Informed and Flexible

“Monitor government travel advisories, airline policies, and geopolitical developments especially trade disputes and visa reciprocity changes. Book with flexibility in mind by choosing refundable options or those that allow changes without penalty.”

Choose Ethical and Sustainable Travel

“With the US rolling back some environmental protections, eco-conscious travellers may want to support destinations and businesses committed to sustainability. Opt for regions actively promoting green tourism and inclusivity.”

Align Travel with Your Values