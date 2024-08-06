Liz Truss makes early entry for best joke of Edinburgh Fringe

Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Comment
Published 6th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss’s Edinburgh Fringe show contains some top comedy

From Downing Street to struggling Edinburgh Fringe comedian, Liz Truss’s life over the last two years has been a whirlwind. As anyone new to stand-up will tell you, dealing with hecklers can be tricky. But Truss did her best to summon a devastating riposte when someone suggested she should “just apologise”.

This was an “inane comment” from someone “who doesn’t understand or care about what’s going on”. Wow, what a zinger! But wait, there was more. Such calls were “why the country is in the mess we are in”. Ouch, “burn”, as the kids (possibly) say.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This last barb prompted some laughter, although maybe not quite in the way a top comedian would like. However, Truss surely came up with a contender for the best joke of the Fringe with her claim that she would have run a better election campaign than Rishi Sunak. Vote for me, and I’ll add hundreds of pounds to your mortgage bill so I can cut taxes for the super-rich!?

Sorry Liz, your time is up. No, you can’t have 49 days, new stand-ups just get five minutes.

Related topics:Liz TrussDowning StreetEdinburgh Festival Fringe
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice