Liz Truss makes early entry for best joke of Edinburgh Fringe
From Downing Street to struggling Edinburgh Fringe comedian, Liz Truss’s life over the last two years has been a whirlwind. As anyone new to stand-up will tell you, dealing with hecklers can be tricky. But Truss did her best to summon a devastating riposte when someone suggested she should “just apologise”.
This was an “inane comment” from someone “who doesn’t understand or care about what’s going on”. Wow, what a zinger! But wait, there was more. Such calls were “why the country is in the mess we are in”. Ouch, “burn”, as the kids (possibly) say.
This last barb prompted some laughter, although maybe not quite in the way a top comedian would like. However, Truss surely came up with a contender for the best joke of the Fringe with her claim that she would have run a better election campaign than Rishi Sunak. Vote for me, and I’ll add hundreds of pounds to your mortgage bill so I can cut taxes for the super-rich!?
Sorry Liz, your time is up. No, you can’t have 49 days, new stand-ups just get five minutes.
