Jurgen Klopp is to leave Liverpool FC at the end of the season (Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“We are not young rabbits anymore and we don’t jump as high as we did.” Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to leave Liverpool FC at the end of the season with typical good humour.

When he arrived in 2015, there was a buzz around him following his success at Borussia Dortmund, where his departure was much lamented. In his first press conference, he added to the impression of a quietly confident winner when reminded of José Mourinho’s “special one” remark. “Does anyone in this room think I can do wonders? No. I am a normal guy… I am the normal one.”

Given he went on to win the Champions League, Premier League and several other trophies, it’s clear he is a very special manager. His admission yesterday that he had “run out of energy” was a frank one, but he will leave under unusual circumstances for a football manager – with fans desperate for him to stay, rather than calling for his dismissal.