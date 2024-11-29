Sunset Song's status as a Scottish literary classic doesn't depend on being studied at school

The novel Sunset Song, made into a film in 2015, has been removed from the Higher English set text list | contributed

Sunset Song is a great work but there should be no sacred texts on the Higher English set text list

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

News that Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s 1932 book Sunset Song is to be removed from the set text list for Higher English may cause some outrage. It is, after all, a particularly Scottish literary classic.

The novel, the first of the trilogy, A Scots Quair, is also unusual in that a man, at a time when women had only just got the vote and sexist attitudes were prevalent, was able to create a central character who was a strong, credible young woman, Chris Guthrie. He was an insightful writer whose ability to see beyond widely accepted stereotypes helped give his work a timeless quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other sad omissions include The Cone-Gatherers by Robin Jenkins and John McGrath’s play, The Cheviot, the Stag and the Black, Black Oil. However, there should be no sacred texts and new entrants like Jenni Fagan, Kathleen Jamie and David Greig are worthy of their places.