The Scottish Qualifications Authority said it had ‘the lowest uptake of all the Higher texts’

Sunset Song, once voted Scotland’s favourite book and beloved by Nicola Sturgeon, has been removed from the Scottish set text list in Higher English.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) said the classic novel by Lewis Grassic Gibbon had “the lowest uptake of all the Higher texts”. It said a wider refresh would allow a “more modern and diverse” list of novels, poems and plays.

The decision comes after the quango surveyed more than 2,500 teachers and pupils, with more than 60 per cent saying Sunset Song should be replaced.

Agyness Deyn in the 2015 film adaptation of Sunset Song | Contributed

Robert Burns has also been removed as a separate writer, although his work still features in two new anthologies of poetry for pupils studying National 5 and Higher.

A report said there was a “general recognition of the very low uptake of Burns at Higher”, but added: “However, all agreed on the cultural significance and cultural value of Burns and that, ideally, his poetry should be represented on the list in some form.”

Elsewhere, The Cone-Gatherers by Robin Jenkins has also been removed as a Scottish set text, as has the play The Cheviot, the Stag and the Black, Black Oil by John McGrath.

In poetry, Sorley MacLean also fell victim. “Over 60 per cent of practitioners and learners surveyed felt the [MacLean] selection should be replaced,” the SQA report noted.

“As MacLean’s works gave representation to Scotland’s island communities and to the Gaelic language, we have added a new drama to the Higher options, set on the Isle of Lewis and translated from the original Gaelic text.”

The SQA said it was “important to note that the Scottish set text list is applicable to one section of the critical reading paper for National 5 and Higher English”, adding: “There is complete free choice of text selection in all other aspects of English courses.”

Additions to the set text list include the 2021 novel Duck Feet by Ely Percy, as well as work by Donald S Murray, Jenni Fagan, Kathleen Jamie and David Greig.

Sunset Song was voted Scotland’s favourite book in a BBC poll in 2016. Ms Sturgeon, the former first minister, has also spoken of its profound impact on her.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon's memoirs are due to be published in August next year | Getty Images

Writing in the New Statesman in 2020, she said it was “without a shadow of doubt, my favourite book of all time”, adding: “In no small way, I owe my love of literature to this novel.”

The SQA report said the refresh of the Scottish texts on the curriculum “is both timely and necessary”. It added: “There is a pressing need to reconfigure the school curriculum in a manner which addresses contemporary concerns, increases student engagement and reflects current approaches to teaching literature.”

It is the first time the Scottish set text list has been updated since 2018, following a delay caused by the pandemic. The refreshed list will kick in from next year, meaning the first question paper drawing on it will be during the 2026 exam diet.

Andy Leask, head of English at George Watson’s College in Edinburgh, told the education trade magazine Tes the changes involving Sunset Song and Robert Burns were “a pragmatic response to the fact that almost no one is teaching them”.