Let's learn from Dunoon Grammar School - Scotsman editorial comment

In an era when many worry for the future of Scottish education, the Argyll school has proven to be a beacon of hope through its efforts to stop a local brain drain.

The Prizes' organisers, T4 education, said the school was "using its skill-based courses to turn around the fortunes of its predominantly rural local area, which is seen an exodus of young people lacking opportunities".

In the past a tide of young people, including the editor of this newspaper, felt they had no option but to leave Dunoon in search of those opportunities.

But in this digital age, it is possible to build a future for more young people in rural communities, to their benefit and to the nation's.

The young gain from remaining close to family and friends, cheaper housing and - it appears - an excellent education for their own children one day.

The Scottish economy benefits from new entrepreneurial activity across the country, in communities sustained by locals living there all year round.

We should take heart that judges have spotted the Scottish school's work, and look forward to the day when - once again - we see Scottish education sitting regularly at the global top table.