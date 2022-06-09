Dunoon Grammar is the only Scottish entrant shortlisted for Education World’s best schools award for community collaboration.

Pupils and staff heard the news on Thursday as head teacher David Mitchell made the announcement at a special ceremony.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 900-roll school will go head to head with another nine others across the world at the awards in October.

Dunoon Grammar head David Mitchell celebrates the nomination along with staff and pupils Pic: Argyll & Bute Council

It has been shortlisted for its work in a wide range of projects at local, national and international levels.

The school has also been recognised for community collaboration for its development of skills-based courses, to help stem a “brain drain” of young people from the Cowal peninsula, with pupils using coding to create apps to address the climate crisis for Cop26.

Generations of people have left the area with many “hopping on the ferry” at the earliest opportunity, a problem widely experienced across rural and coastal communities in Scotland.

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic pupils live-streamed bingo games into local care homes and worked with members of the community to design a monument for those who lost their lives to coronavirus.

Dunoon Grammar's motto translates from Latin to "discipline, fidelity, and perseverance" Pic: Argyll & Bute Council

They also ran events for children in local schools when they could not attend after-school clubs and travelled to Malawi, Costa Rica and Ghana to build schools and hospitals.

Pupils also presented their climate change solutions to world leaders at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow in November 2021.

Head teacher, David Mitchell said: “Our staff, parents and pupils truly amaze me every day with their commitment and drive to make Dunoon Grammar School at the heart of the community. I really appreciate all their efforts.

“This is an amazing day, not just for our school, but for our whole community.

“I would like to thank all our local partners who play an important role in the development of our young people. We are truly grateful for their continued support – it makes my job so much easier."

Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for education, said: “Just when I think that Dunoon Grammar can’t get any better, they only go and get shortlisted for the best school in the world. Wow – it’s not very often that I’m left speechless, but on this occasion I truly am.

“I have witnessed first-hand the hard work carried out by the school in our local community and it makes me extremely proud, not just in my capacity as policy lead and local councillor, but as a resident.

“The school is very much at the heart of our community and I know I speak on behalf of our whole town when I say congratulations to everyone involved, and I wish you all the very best of luck in the final.”

Three London schools join Dunoon Grammar on the shortlist for the awards, launched by T4 Education.

The London Academy of Excellence (LAE), the Totteridge Academy and fee-paying St Helen’s School have all been praised by organisers.