Women's daily ration for healthy drinking equates to two tablespoons of wine (Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

For, to the array of trials and tribulations faced by Millennials and Generation Z-sters must be added yet another unhappy revelation.

Scientists have concluded that the maximum safe amount of alcohol for men under 40 is no more than a small shot glass of beer, once a day. That’s right, a ‘small’ shot glass. And we thought they were small already. Furthermore, we regret to inform women in the same age group that their daily ration equates to just two tablespoons of wine.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In contrast, the researchers said that those over 40 – the Baby Boomers and Generation Xers – could enjoy a drink or even two (!) safe in the knowledge that a bit of booze can help ward off heart disease, stroke and diabetes.

Dr Emmanuela Gakidou, professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington, said their message was actually more simple: “Young people should not drink, but older people may benefit from drinking small amounts.”

She admitted it might not be “realistic to think young adults will abstain from drinking”, a view that many in Scotland would echo.

However she added that the scientists, who published their findings in the eminent medical journal The Lancet, hoped their findings would help people “make informed decisions about their health”.