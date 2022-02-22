Alcohol-related deaths increase in Scotland since before pandemic, report finds

The research discovered these deaths were 9 per cent higher in 2020 than the annual average in 2017-19.

The increase was driven particularly by males and those aged 45 to 64 years, groups that already had among the highest alcohol-specific death rates before the pandemic.

There were fewer hospital admissions involving a diagnosis entirely attributed to alcohol, with rates 7.3 per cent lower in 2020 than the 2017-19 average, the research found.

But the report warned there were “substantially reduced hospital admissions overall”, with a 30 per cent reduction in all admissions to general acute hospitals in Scotland between 2019/20 and 2020/21.

PHS researchers said the figures show there is concern that groups more prone to alcohol-specific deaths increased their consumption even more during the pandemic, and, having reduced access to hospital treatment for alcohol-related conditions, this could have potentially led to them experience higher rates of mortality as a consequence.

Lucie Giles, Public Health intelligence principal at PHS, said: “Taken together, the evidence points to increased drinking amongst some groups, coupled with a reduction in the number of people accessing hospital treatment and greater rates of death caused by alcohol.”

She said tackling alcohol consumption and harms, particularly among high-risk groups, should be a “critical objective” of any Covid-19 recovery plans.

Most alcohol-specific deaths in both time frames were due to alcoholic liver disease (64 per cent) and mental and behavioural disorders due to alcohol use (27 per cent in 2020 and 26% in 2017-19).

The general sales and consumption of alcohol in Scotland, however, had decreased when Covid hit compared to 2017-19, the findings showed.

Overall, total combined alcohol sales (litres of pure alcohol per adult) were 9 per cent lower in 2020 and 16 per cent lower in 2021 (January to May) than the annual average for these time periods in 2017-19.

On-trade alcohol sales, such as in pubs and bars, were also “substantially lower” in 2020 (66 per cent lower) and 2021 (95 per cent lower between January and May) compared to 2017-19.

The pandemic and related restrictions, however, are likely to have contributed to this decrease, the report noted.

Despite the overall slump in alcohol sales, purchases for consumption off premises, such as from supermarkets and shops, increased throughout the pandemic.

They noticeably “spiked” in the week before the first national lockdown, and subsequently went up by 13 per cent in 2020 and 15 per cent in 2021 (January to May), compared with the average for 2017-19.

The report said this was “likely a consequence of the closure of on-trade premises on 21 March 2020 and stockpiling due to a national lockdown looking likely”.

These off-trade sales then remained markedly higher than the 2017-19 average throughout most of the first lockdown and, from January until May 2021, when on-trade premises were closed again, off-trade sales per adult were consistently higher than average, the data showed.

Alcohol consumption was also above recommended levels between the start of Covid-19 restrictions in March 2020 and May 2021.

A total of 17 units (171 ml) of pure alcohol were sold per adult each week on average, 16 (162 ml) of which have been from off-trade premises – enough alcohol to put every adult in Scotland over the Chief Medical Officer’s low-risk weekly drinking guideline of 14 units, the report said.

In response to the study, Alison Douglas, chief executive of Alcohol Focus Scotland, which works to prevent alcohol harm, said: “While it is positive that overall Scots drank less during the last two years, this needs to seen in the context of the devastating rise in deaths caused by alcohol during the same period.

“Drinking habits appear to have become polarised; some have cut down, while others, particularly heavier drinkers, have increased their drinking.

“In addition, it has been challenging for people to access the support they need, with reports of services being reduced or operating online for periods of time.”

Ms Douglas echoed conclusions from the report saying helping people to reduce how much they drink “must remain a priority as part of Scotland’s recovery from Covid-19”.