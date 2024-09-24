How Labour, not the SNP, will make Scotland the best country in the world

Under the Conservatives and the SNP, Scotland ended in a situation where people were paying more and getting less in return

Anyone visiting Liverpool this week was at high risk of running into clusters of cameras, hurrying Labour party staff, buoyant activists and vaguely familiar politicians – the unmistakeable signs of a party conference. For the first time in 14 years, Labour held our annual conference as a party of government.

We heard speeches from Labour ministers about the action they are taking right now to change lives across our country. After so many painful years in opposition, watching as the Tories took a wrecking ball to our economy, this was a welcome change.

The message that rang out clearly from this conference was one of hope: a promise that things can and will get better under Labour. You could feel that palpable sense of optimism throughout conference, and among long-suffering members and politicians who have been waiting years to put Labour values into action.

World-leader on clean energy

Of course, after 14 years of Tory destruction and decline, the problems our country faces won’t disappear overnight, but Labour is at work to “fix the foundations” and kickstart a decade of national renewal.

Labour is setting up the publicly owned GB Energy here in Scotland, which will drive economic growth and bring the jobs of the future here. We have an opportunity to lead the world on clean energy and Labour is ready to seize it.

Angela Rayner, the Deputy Prime Minister, and Keir Starmer embrace after she delivered her speech at the Labour party conference in Liverpool (Picture: Ian Forsyth) | Getty Images

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner’s game-changing New Deal for Working People will transform the world of work and deliver the greatest boost to workers’ rights in a generation. This will tackle insecure work by banning exploitative zero-hour contracts, ending fire and rehire, and strengthening basic day-one rights.

Crucially, Labour will address the scandal of low pay and in-work poverty by delivering a genuine living wage that actually accounts for the cost of living.

Under Labour, the Scotland Office will be Scotland's window to the world, focused on driving economic growth and selling “Brand Scotland” across the globe. This conference made it clear that Labour is turning the page on Tory austerity and instead focusing on economic growth.

Labour’s job only half-done

Under the Tories and SNP, low growth has plagued Scotland, weakening our economy, depriving workers of opportunities, and starving public coffers of resources. The Tories chose to deal with dwindling funds by axing services and attacking the most vulnerable, while the SNP has attempted to paper over the cracks with an endless succession of income tax hikes. Neither approach works.

Instead, Scots have been left paying more and getting less in return. As taxes rise, so too do NHS waiting lists. The SNP has no answers to the challenges Scotland faces because it was the architect of many of them.

Despite getting rid of the Tories, for Scottish Labour the job is just half-done. For too long Scotland has been held back by SNP incompetence, chaos and waste, but change is possible.

I know Scotland’s best days lie ahead. You just have to look at the immense talent and potential there is in every corner of our country. We can make Scotland the best country in the world to live, learn, work and do business in.

The SNP has abandoned the politics of hope and lost its sense of ambition for Scotland. Scottish Labour is ready to build a brighter, more prosperous future.