The Chancellor’s speech was more about promise than policy as she spoke at the Labour Party conference

Rachel Reeves has delivered her conference speech to a rapturous reception at Labour conference.

The Chancellor addressed party conference in Liverpool on Monday, in a speech promising no return to austerity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a crowded conference hall that saw huge queues to get in, Ms Reeves announced free breakfast clubs in England, and also dealt with a protestor.

Here’s the key takeaways, and what it means for Scotland.

Rachel Reeves knows the party has a problem with its messaging

Much of the criticism of the new Government has been over a lack of ambition, especially following decisions to means test winter fuel and not end the two-child benefit cap.

Clearly aware of this, Ms Reeves sought to strike a more optimistic tone about the UK's economy, and her plans for Britain.

She said: “Because I know how much damage has been done in those 14 years, let me say one thing straight up: there will be no return to austerity. Conservative austerity was a destructive choice for our public services and for investment and growth too.

“Yes, we must deal with the Tory legacy and that means tough decisions but I won’t let that dim our ambition for Britain.

“So it will be a budget with real ambition, a budget to fix the foundations, a budget to deliver the change that we promised, a budget to rebuild Britain.”

The Chancellor is not budging on the budget

The Chancellor is set to deliver her budget on 30 October and there had been some hope a tease of what would be announced would be unveiled in her conference speech.

Instead, this was more of an address promising change, as so much of the conference has been, rather than unveiling specific policies.

She announced that free breakfast clubs in England will start to be rolled out from April in hundreds of schools, but that is hardly going to turn the dial for those worried about winter fuel payments.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will address the conference on Tuesday

Labour still has issues with some of the grassroots

Despite MPs being on their best behaviour following the election result, there is still unhappiness among some activists and the grassroots.

This saw campaign group Climate Resistance protest during her speech, with a member being hauled out after complaining about arms sales to Israel.

Ms Reeves and Keir Starmer have an iron grip

One possible headache on the day of Ms Reeves speech was a motion from the Unite and CWU unions, which called for the Winter Fuel means testing policy to be scrapped. However, the party managed to stop this happening, preventing any embarrassment for Ms Reeves.

Sharon Graham, Unite’s general secretary, said: “Right now it is fair to say that the Labour leaders have tried to silence the voice of pensioners, workers and communities at party conference, in this blatant manoeuvre to block debate on winter fuel cuts and the departure towards austerity mark two.”

Dave Ward, general secretary of the CWU, said he was “really disappointed” that the debate on the winter fuel allowance had been put back to Wednesday.

He added: “It should have been heard today”.

Ms Reeves is still a big draw in the party

What was most striking wasn’t what Ms Reeves said in her speech, but rather the reaction and anticipation.

There were queues to get in line for the speech an hour in advance of her address, and getting in and out of the room afterwards was a total crush.