Why King's Speech signals end of Keir Starmer's brief honeymoon

King Charles reads the King's speech in the House of Lords in November last year (Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/pool/AFP via Getty Images) | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

People who lent their votes to Labour will want to hear real signs of hope in the King’s Speech

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before the election, The Scotsman predicted Labour’s honeymoon would be short. It will be over, we suggest, when King Charles begins his speech at the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow. After all Labour’s smiles and celebrations, the King’s Speech needs to provide a clear vision of how the new government will get the country back on its feet.

Many supporters of other parties essentially gave Labour their votes on loan and now they want to see signs of a positive return on their investment: SNP supporters who wanted the Conservatives out, liberal Tories dismayed by the abject chaos of the Boris Johnson and Liz Truss period, and tactical voters of various other stripes. The public wanted ‘change’ and, from tomorrow, we can all start to judge whether Keir Starmer is the right politician to deliver it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite devolution, the UK Government’s approach to several issues will be watched keenly by many in Scotland. In particular, Labour needs to provide greater clarity about its position on North Sea oil and gas, and the transition to net-zero emissions.

This is the great challenge of our times and effective management of the process is necessary if the economy is to be modernised and jobs saved. The UK and Scottish governments, industry and unions should all work together on practical steps to make it happen in the most advantageous way, while avoiding superficial ‘culture war’ spats. There are dangers ahead, but also huge opportunities and squabbling won’t help us seize them.

We also hope to hear more soon about the precise role of GB Energy, a publicly owned energy company pledged by Labour to be based ‘somewhere’ in Scotland.

Ahead of the speech, Starmer said: “We are hitting the ground running by bringing forward the laws we will need to rebuild our country for the long-term... my government is serious about delivering the stability that is going to turbo-charge [economic] growth”.