The King’s Speech will set out more detail of what Sir Keir Starmer’s government will do - but what is the King’s Speech?

After weeks of manifesto promises, we are set to hear exactly how Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer plans to run his Labour government.

The King’s Speech is due to take place on Wednesday, July 17. But what exactly is the King’s Speech and what can we expect to learn from it?

What is the King’s Speech?

The King’s Speech, formally known as the Speech of the Throne, is a key part of the State Opening of Parliament ceremony.

It is a ceremonial address from King Charles III and it will detail all the legislation ministers intend to pass in the coming year. Essentially it is a blueprint for Sir Keir Starmer’s government.

What is the State Opening of Parliament?

The State Opening marks the official start of the parliamentary year.

It begins with a procession by the King from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster by carriage, where he will then use the Sovereign’s Entrance, which is reserved only for monarchs.

The day also includes a ceremonial search of the cellars of the Palace of Westminster for explosives by the Yeomen of the Guard, the royal bodyguards.

This commemorates the gunpowder plot of 1605 where Guy Fawkes and other English Catholics tried to blow up the Protestant King James I and the parliament.

Once inside, King Charles will then lead a procession to the throne in the House of Lords, and MPs will then be summoned from the House of Commons to the House of Lords by Black Rod, an official position currently held by Sarah Clarke.

Before Ms Clarke enters the House of Commons, she will have the door shut in her face to symbolise the chamber’s independence from the monarchy. MPs, peers and other dignitaries in the House of Lords will then listen to the King’s Speech in silence.

When is the King’s Speech?

It will take place at 11.30am on Wednesday and is expected to last around ten minutes. The State Opening begins at 9.30am and the royal procession starts at 11am.

What will be in the King’s Speech?

Around 30 bills Sir Keir Starmer aims to deliver in the coming year will be detailed in the speech.

Some of these bills will be of particular interest to Scotland, such as the Energy Independence Bill.

This bill is expected to give more detail on GB Energy, a publicly-owned energy company that Labour has promised to headquarter in Scotland, although a more specific location has not yet been given.

There is also likely to be more details on Labour’s new deal for workers, which will include banning zero hours contracts, ending fire and rehire and delivering a genuine living wage, with its workers’ rights bill.

Other bills include a democracy bill to introduce automatic voter registration, a fiscal responsibility bill to give more powers to the Office for Fiscal Responsibility, the “take back control” bill, which will devolve more powers to local communities, a border security bill that will treat people smugglers as terrorists, and reforming the House of Lords.

It is also likely to include the Hillsborough Law, which would give a statutory duty of candour on public servants during public inquiries and criminal investigations, and Martyn’s Law, named after one of the victims of the Manchester Arena terrorist attack, which would ensure venues are adequately prepared for terrorism.

Other bills are unlikely to have much impact on Scotland, such as a crime and policing bill, football governance bill, and plans to nationalise the railways.

Does the King write the speech?

No - it is written by the government and the King needs to deliver it in a neutral tone to avoid the appearance of political support.

Will all MPs be there?

No - ceremonies like these always have some strange traditions attached to them.

Samantha Dixon MP, who is vice-chamberlain of the household, will be “held hostage” in Buckingham Palace while the King is in Parliament. Her office makes her officially a member of the Royal Household, and this particular tradition is to ensure the monarch’s safe return.

Will MPs get to have a say on the King’s Speech?

Yes - at 2.30pm MPs will reassemble in the House of Commons to begin debating its contents.

There will be introductory speeches made by two MPs and then the Prime Minister will “sell” the speech to the Commons. The debate, known as “the Humble Address”, is expected to last for more than a week, and Leader of the Opposition Rishi Sunak and other MPs will be allowed to contribute.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn is expected to table an amendment to the King’s Speech to put pressure on the Labour government to revoke the two-child benefit cap.

Will there be a vote on the King’s Speech?

Yes - at the end of the debate, although it is largely symbolic.

It is extremely rare for a government to lose the vote, particularly given Sir Keir Starmer has a majority of 172. The last time a government lost the vote happened in January 1924 during the reign of King George V, under Conservative Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin.