King James VI's thank you letter to 'Lady Minny' was brief but touching
Many will remember the excitement of receiving a gift as a child. Some will also recall the seemingly inescapable chore that followed: the ‘thank you’ letter. What, after all, could one say to an aged relative after “thank you for my present”? Surely that would be too short.
However, it turns out there’s a historic, royal precedent for keeping such messages brief. At the age of seven, King James VI wrote a note to his guardian’s wife, Annabella Murray, which will feature in a new exhibition at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery this month.
“This is to schaw you that I have re-ceiuit your fruite & thankes you theifoir... I will not trouble you farther...,” he wrote. And that, apart from a “fair ye weill”, was pretty much that.
But while the letter, in handwriting that would be good for a seven-year-old today, is not long, we have no doubt that Murray, who looked after James when he was young, was moved. For James addressed her as “Lady Minny”, using an affectionate Scots term for mother.
Sometimes, brevity is no barrier to an expression of heartfelt emotions.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.