Texts connected to King Charles I to go on display in public library

First-edition biography among three volumes to be exhibited at Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Texts associated with Charles I are being displayed near his birthplace to mark 400 years since he became king.

An illustrated, first-edition biography, published in 1662, is one of three volumes being exhibited at Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries from April 8 until May 6 .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The king, who ascended to the throne on March 27 1625, will have his biography, Basilika: The Workes Of King Charles The Martyr, displayed at the library for the public to see.

The biography is believed to have been written by Bishop John Gauden of Worcester , though experts previously thought it was written by the monarch himself, prior to his execution in 1649.

A detail from one of three volumes of texts associated with Charles I that are being displayed near his birthplace to mark 400 years since he became king | PA

Also on show is a 1656 edition of The Reign Of King Charles: An History Faithfully And Impartially Delivered And Disposed Into Annals.

The text, by English historian Hamon L'Estrange, is a comprehensive account of Charles's policies, his relationships with parliament and the people, and events that led to the English Civil War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Published in 1655, this revised and enlarged second edition - produced the following year - addresses criticisms prompted by the first print run's composition and errors.

The third book on display is a copy of the 1638 edition of the Church of England's official service book, the Common Book Of Prayer - a devotional text that played a pivotal role in Charles I's reign.

Charles wanted to impose a slightly different version of the prayer book on the Scottish Kirk in 1637, which provoked a rebellion in the church.

A detail from the 1638 edition of the Common Book of Prayer, one of three volumes of texts associated with Charles I that are being displayed near his birthplace to mark 400 years since he became king | PA

Charles's military failure in the so-called Bishops' War that followed triggered a financial and diplomatic crisis that proved to be the first of many endured by the monarch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Library staff say the new display is a reminder of Dunfermline's role as an ancient Scottish capital and how, in 1625, Charles I became the last king to be born in Scotland.

The venue's local studies supervisor, Sharron McColl, said: "Dunfermline can be rightly proud of its illustrious history and significant royal connections - we're delighted that visitors can see these magnificent artefacts at close quarters."

Charles I was the second son of James VI of Scotland and Anne of Denmark and was born in Dunfermline Palace on 19 November 1600.

James VI was the first cousin twice removed of Queen Elizabeth I of England and when she died childless in March 1603, he became king of England as James I. Charles was a weak and sickly infant, and while his parents and older siblings left for England, due to his fragile health, he remained in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By 1604, when Charles was three-and-a-half, he was able to walk the length of the great hall at Dunfermline Palace without assistance, and it was decided that he was strong enough to journey to England to be reunited with his family, where he was to spend most of the rest of his life.