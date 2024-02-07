King Charles' openness about cancer diagnosis will help save lives – Scotsman comment
The news that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer came as a considerable shock to the nation. However, given that one in two people will get some form of the disease during their lifetime, it probably should not have been a surprise. This is something that many families, across the UK, have experience of dealing with.
In the past, the public would not have been told about this kind of information about the monarch or other members of the Royal Family. However, times have changed and, furthermore, advances in medicine mean that a growing number of cancer patients will live with the condition for many years.
Charles’ decision to allow the news to be made public at this early stage clearly shows that he wants to use his position to raise awareness and encourage people to get potential symptoms checked. This will, almost certainly, help save lives. The King is trying to look after his people, even as he and his family face up to his diagnosis. We wish His Majesty and his family all the very best.
