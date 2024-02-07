The news that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer came as a considerable shock to the nation. However, given that one in two people will get some form of the disease during their lifetime, it probably should not have been a surprise. This is something that many families, across the UK, have experience of dealing with.

In the past, the public would not have been told about this kind of information about the monarch or other members of the Royal Family. However, times have changed and, furthermore, advances in medicine mean that a growing number of cancer patients will live with the condition for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad