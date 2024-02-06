Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was “shocked and sad” to hear about the King’s cancer diagnosis but “thankfully this has been caught early”.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: “All our thoughts are with him and his family.

“Thankfully, this has been caught early.”

King Charles III and Queen Camilla departing The London Clinic in central London, where King Charles had undergone a procedure for an enlarged prostate. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

He said everyone will be hoping the King “gets the treatment that he needs and makes a full recovery”.

“That’s what we’re all hoping and praying for, and I’m of course in regular contact with him and will continue to communicate with him as normal.”

He said his contacts with the King will continue “and we’ll crack on with everything”.

“He’ll just be in our thoughts and our prayers, many families around the country listening to this will have been touched by the same thing and they know what it means to everyone.

“So we’ll just be willing him on and hopefully we get through this as quickly as possible.”

It came as it was reported the Duke of Sussex is travelling to the UK today to be at his father’s side.

The Prince of Wales is set to step up to carry out some duties on behalf of his father while he undergoes treatment.

William is returning to official engagements this week, with Kensington Palace making its own announcement just a few hours before Buckingham Palace shared the King’s diagnosis with the nation on Monday.

The confirmation of William’s return will be seen as an attempt to signal stability within the monarchy despite the difficult times facing the royals.

The prince, 41, is already dealing with his own immediate family’s health troubles, with the Princess of Wales in the early days of recovery after major abdominal surgery.

He stepped back temporarily from his royal role three weeks ago to juggle caring for his wife and their children following Kate’s operation.

No date has been set for the King’s return to full public duties and the princess is expected to be out of action and away from public duties until after Easter.

William, the Queen and the Princess Royal will be the key royals holding the fort, along with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

It is understood William is likely to undertake some duties on behalf of the King in addition to his own diary of engagements, and as a future king and the senior royal in the line of succession he would be expected to shoulder most of the responsibility.

But Charles – a known workaholic – will carry on behind the scenes dealing with his famous red boxes – which contain his state business and official papers.

The King and Queen were expected to visit Canada in May, and Australia, New Zealand and Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in October.

But Charles’s illness raises the prospect that William may have to deputise for the King, who is head of the Commonwealth, at CHOGM, just like Charles did for the late Queen in the past.

Other trips could be postponed depending on how the King’s health progresses.

Forthcoming events that could see William playing a key role include the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey at the start of March and the 80th anniversary of D-Day in June.