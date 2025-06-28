Keir Starmer's willingness to compromise is welcome but too many U-turns is a bad look
Opposition politicians, of all parties, are usually quick to accuse governments of performing a U-turn given half the chance, in the hope it will persuade voters that ministers do not know what they are doing. And Keir Starmer’s government has now provided their opponents with several opportunities in relatively quick succession.
First, there was the long-awaited climbdown over cuts to winter fuel payments pensioners; then came the decision to hold a national inquiry into child sex grooming gangs not long after this had been refused; and now Labour has partially relented over cuts to disability benefits following a sizeable backbench rebellion.
Starmer also belatedly revealed that he “deeply regrets" claiming the UK risked becoming an "island of strangers" in a speech about immigration – remarks which prompted comparisons to an infamous 1968 speech by Enoch Powell – saying he had been “really shaken up” by fires at two properties linked to him.
Some may all see this as disastrous for Labour. However, any individual who always refused to change their mind, never compromised and routinely dismissed the concerns of others out of hand would be a horrendous person.
So why is it that so many politicians seem to think they must be seen to stick to their guns and never admit they might not have been entirely in the right? There are politicians in the Scottish Parliament, including some ministers, who would do well to learn from this approach, try to be a little less Trumpian and a little more collaborative and conciliatory.
There is, therefore, some merit in Starmer’s defence of the changes to his welfare reform plans – that they had listened to the Labour rebels’ concerns, had a “constructive discussion” and arrived at the “right reform”.
That said, Starmer should be more than a little concerned. A government that continually changes its mind after coming under pressure will eventually start to look weak and that will only invite further pressure, potentially creating a downward spiral.
Our elected leaders need to be strong enough and wise enough to change course when necessary, but too many U-turns and it will start to look like they are going round in circles.
