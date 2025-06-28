Keir Starmer's willingness to compromise is welcome but too many U-turns is a bad look

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opposition politicians, of all parties, are usually quick to accuse governments of performing a U-turn given half the chance, in the hope it will persuade voters that ministers do not know what they are doing. And Keir Starmer’s government has now provided their opponents with several opportunities in relatively quick succession.

First, there was the long-awaited climbdown over cuts to winter fuel payments pensioners; then came the decision to hold a national inquiry into child sex grooming gangs not long after this had been refused; and now Labour has partially relented over cuts to disability benefits following a sizeable backbench rebellion.

Starmer also belatedly revealed that he “deeply regrets" claiming the UK risked becoming an "island of strangers" in a speech about immigration – remarks which prompted comparisons to an infamous 1968 speech by Enoch Powell – saying he had been “really shaken up” by fires at two properties linked to him.

Keir Starmer's government has now provided three major opportunities, in relatively quick succession, for opposition parties to accuse him of performing a U-turn (Picture: Ben Stansall) | PA

Some may all see this as disastrous for Labour. However, any individual who always refused to change their mind, never compromised and routinely dismissed the concerns of others out of hand would be a horrendous person.

So why is it that so many politicians seem to think they must be seen to stick to their guns and never admit they might not have been entirely in the right? There are politicians in the Scottish Parliament, including some ministers, who would do well to learn from this approach, try to be a little less Trumpian and a little more collaborative and conciliatory.

There is, therefore, some merit in Starmer’s defence of the changes to his welfare reform plans – that they had listened to the Labour rebels’ concerns, had a “constructive discussion” and arrived at the “right reform”.

That said, Starmer should be more than a little concerned. A government that continually changes its mind after coming under pressure will eventually start to look weak and that will only invite further pressure, potentially creating a downward spiral.