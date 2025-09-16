Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch need to learn how to inspire loyalty

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch continue to struggle as Prime Minister and leader of the Opposition respectively, Nigel Farage moves ever closer to 10 Downing Street.

The latest defection from the Tories to Reform saw Danny Kruger – a member of Badenoch’s Shadow Cabinet, no less – leave with the parting shot that his former party was “over” and Conservative voters were “deserting the party that has failed”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Badenoch then bizarrely decided to suggest there would be more defections to come, saying “this is the sort of thing that is going to happen while a party is changing”. She also insisted she was "not going to get blown off course by these sorts of incidents”.

A more helpful metaphor would be “when you’re in a hole, stop digging”. The Conservatives’ strategy to deal with the rise of Reform has singularly failed and unless a different approach is found, Kruger’s words will be proven correct.

Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch need to find inspiring visions of the future if they are to instil loyalty in their supposed followers (Picture: Aaron Chown/WPA pool) | Getty Images

‘Moral duty’

Meanwhile, Starmer finds himself under attack from the right and left. Brian Leishman, currently suspended as a Scottish Labour MP, has sponsored an SNP Bill to scrap the two-child benefit cap, despite one reason for his suspension being signing another nationalist Bill.

Leishman said it was a “moral duty” for Labour MPs to lift children out of poverty. This may be true but, given the SNP Bill has little-to-no chance of passing and is in reality a political stunt designed to embarrass Labour, Leishman’s actions will only further undermine Starmer’s government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The beneficiaries of such indiscipline within Labour’s ranks will clearly be the SNP and Reform. If Labour is to survive in government, its members need to realise they are in the fight of their political lives –against Reform – and stop acting as if internal feuds are more important.

Both Starmer and Badenoch desperately need loyalty but they are simply not going to get it unless they can lay out a more inspiring vision of the future and find more effective lines of attack against their greatest enemy, Reform.