Up until a couple of weeks ago, there were few people questioning whether Sir Keir Starmer would be replaced before the next election.

But after a terrible couple of weeks, formerly loyal MPs are now debating whether he is the man to take Labour forward.

Appointing Peter Mandelson as US ambassador and then having to sack him because of his relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein - which was already known about - has raised real questions about the PM’s judgement.

Anas Sarwar failing to becoming First Minister will put Keir Starmer under more pressure (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

It means Sir Keir cannot afford to make any more mistakes - and few would be bigger than finishing third at Holyrood.

This is Labour’s best chance of toppling the SNP in nearly two decades.

Before Nicola Sturgeon resigned as first minister, the Nationalists were regularly polling above 45 per cent. They were untouchable.

But not any more. They tend to poll below 35 per cent - which is what Labour got in Scotland last year.

Scottish Labour MPs say anger with the Scottish Government is showing up when they are out canvassing in their constituencies.

One said: “There is no love for the SNP on the doors. It used to be that every house we went to was backing them. These people are now ‘don’t knows’.”

This is what is giving Labour figures hope. They are praying that when voters make their minds up in the spring that they will pick the party which is best placed to boot the SNP out of office.

And in so many places - particularly across the Central Belt - Labour is the most likely to beat the Nationalists.

The inability to turn anger with the SNP into Labour votes next year would be unforgiveable.

Not beating a weakened SNP - which has faced several scandals and has left public services worse than they were in 2007 - would be a dismal failure.

It would be the fault of the UK government and there would be no hiding from that.

Scotland was the only area where Labour substantially gained votes at the general election.

Scots put their faith in Labour to turn things around after 14 years of the Tories.

They hoped for change, which Labour promised to do.

But the Government has so far failed to deliver.

It has made a swathe of unpopular decisions, has endured scandal after scandal and has failed to make people feel better off.

If the party comes third behind Reform, it will be career-ending for the Prime Minister.

It will be a damning verdict on his leadership from the Scottish public.

Scottish Labour MPs would turn against the PM as they face losing their jobs at the next general election.

And they would join a sea of English and Welsh colleagues who have the same worry.

Sir Keir’s position would be untenable.

The PM is going through a difficult period at the moment and is struggling for momentum.