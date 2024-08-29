Why prison threat for man who threw coffee cup at Nigel Farage is justified

Violence in inherently anti-democratic and must not be tolerated

Throwing a coffee cup at someone is not usually a matter for the courts. So the suspended prison sentence imposed on Josh Greally, 28, for doing that and throwing another object might seem harsh, particularly as both missed.

However, when the target is a politician, the situation is very different. The murders of MPs Jo Cox and David Amess, social media abuse of female politicians, protests at the homes of MPs, and far-right riots are all signs that democracy is coming under attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greally’s target was Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage, but his identity and politics are really not relevant. As District Judge James Gould rightly said, Farage was a politician campaigning "in our democratic country". "Politicians know they will face robust opposition, but that must never spill over into violence or intimidation.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is not the only politician to face threats and intimidation (Picture: Leon Neal) | Getty Images