Why prison threat for man who threw coffee cup at Nigel Farage is justified

Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Published 29th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
Violence in inherently anti-democratic and must not be tolerated

Throwing a coffee cup at someone is not usually a matter for the courts. So the suspended prison sentence imposed on Josh Greally, 28, for doing that and throwing another object might seem harsh, particularly as both missed.

However, when the target is a politician, the situation is very different. The murders of MPs Jo Cox and David Amess, social media abuse of female politicians, protests at the homes of MPs, and far-right riots are all signs that democracy is coming under attack.

Greally’s target was Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage, but his identity and politics are really not relevant. As District Judge James Gould rightly said, Farage was a politician campaigning "in our democratic country". "Politicians know they will face robust opposition, but that must never spill over into violence or intimidation.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is not the only politician to face threats and intimidation (Picture: Leon Neal)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is not the only politician to face threats and intimidation (Picture: Leon Neal) | Getty Images

Given those circumstances, some may think Greally was treated leniently, but the judge probably got the balance right. Further bad behaviour could see him locked up and others know the risk of prison is real. Democracy is about peaceful dialogue and debate; violence is inherently anti-democratic and must never be tolerated.

