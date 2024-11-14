How Joe Biden's grace in defeat spotlights Donald Trump's true character

Joe Biden’s civility towards Donald Trump is in marked contrast to the former president’s attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 US election

In 2020, after Donald Trump lost the US presidential election to Joe Biden, he refused to take part in a meeting between the two to symbolise a peaceful transfer of power. Instead, he falsely claimed the election had been stolen from him and a mob of his supporters, whipped up by his lies, later smashed their way into the Capitol building in a violent attack on the democratic process.

Four years on, Biden, who remains president until January, calmly welcomed his former adversary to the White House, shook his hand, and said: "Donald, congratulations... welcome, welcome.” Trump was on his best behaviour. His response may have even contained a hint of remorse about his rhetoric: "Politics is tough. And it's, in many cases, not a very nice world. But it is a nice world today and I appreciate it very much."

However, the contrast between 2020 and 2024 says so much more about the true character of the man who is about to become the leader of the most powerful nation on Earth once again. These are fearful times.

