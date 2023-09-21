Women will face up to ten years in prison for failing to wearing a headscarf if Iran’s Guardian Council approves a law passed by its parliament

Now Iran’s parliament is seeking to further crack down on dissent, targetting the many women who have joined the demonstrations without wearing a headscarf. If approved by Iran’s ‘Guardian Council’, a new law would make failing to wear one punishable by up to ten years in prison, with women deemed to be “collaborating with foreign or hostile governments, media, groups, or organisations” facing particularly long sentences.

A United Nations’ expert group said the proposed law “could be described as a form of gender apartheid, as authorities appear to be governing through systemic discrimination with the intention of suppressing women and girls into total submission”. Despite its responsibility for the death of Amini, the regime is clearly unrepentant.