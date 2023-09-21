Iran's new hijab law, described as 'gender apartheid', will hopefully hasten the regime's downfall – Scotsman comment
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by Iran’s ‘morality police’ for not wearing her headscarf correctly sparked nationwide protests against the Tehran regime, which responded with typical brutality.
Now Iran’s parliament is seeking to further crack down on dissent, targetting the many women who have joined the demonstrations without wearing a headscarf. If approved by Iran’s ‘Guardian Council’, a new law would make failing to wear one punishable by up to ten years in prison, with women deemed to be “collaborating with foreign or hostile governments, media, groups, or organisations” facing particularly long sentences.
A United Nations’ expert group said the proposed law “could be described as a form of gender apartheid, as authorities appear to be governing through systemic discrimination with the intention of suppressing women and girls into total submission”. Despite its responsibility for the death of Amini, the regime is clearly unrepentant.
The proposed law is not about religion or custom, but rather their attempts to cling to power. However, given the level of public anger, it is likely only to hasten the downfall of these despicable tyrants.
