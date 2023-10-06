All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Iona the Turtle's epic journey to Scotland and back – Scotsman comment

Found close to death on the island of Iona, a loggerhead turtle is now back in the warmers of the Azores
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Published 6th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST
 Comment

Captain Cook, Magellan, Gulliver… tales of derring-do and exploration have long been a source of fascination. And to that list we can now add Iona the Turtle after she successfully completed – with a bit of help – the return leg of a truly epic journey.

After apparently travelling about 1,000 miles from her usual habitat in warmer climes, Iona was found malnourished, dehydrated and close to death on the island after which she was named in January 2022. However, the smallest loggerhead turtle ever recorded in the UK proved to be made of stern stuff and managed to recover with help from the Sea Life centres at Loch Lomond and Scarborough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After increasing her body weight by a factor of ten, she has now been released back into the decidedly balmier waters off the Azores. If that doesn’t sound like the beginnings of a script for the people who brought us Finding Nemo, we don't know what does. And there could be a sequel, with a satellite tag fitted to find out where Iona goes next on her travels.

Related topics:ScotlandScotsman
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.