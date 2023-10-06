Found close to death on the island of Iona, a loggerhead turtle is now back in the warmers of the Azores

Captain Cook, Magellan, Gulliver… tales of derring-do and exploration have long been a source of fascination. And to that list we can now add Iona the Turtle after she successfully completed – with a bit of help – the return leg of a truly epic journey.

After apparently travelling about 1,000 miles from her usual habitat in warmer climes, Iona was found malnourished, dehydrated and close to death on the island after which she was named in January 2022. However, the smallest loggerhead turtle ever recorded in the UK proved to be made of stern stuff and managed to recover with help from the Sea Life centres at Loch Lomond and Scarborough.

