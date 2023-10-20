People in Scotland who earn £50,000 already pay £1,552 a year more in income tax than those on the same wage in the rest of the UK

Humza Yousaf has big decisions to make about Scotland's economy, with income tax a central question (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Scotland’s tax regime is already substantially different to the rates applied elsewhere in the UK. While those earning less than £27,850 are slightly better off than people south of the Border, someone earning £50,000 pays a whopping £1,552 a year more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adding to that extra burden could have damaging consequences in terms of revenue: increasing the pressure on people to rearrange their financial affairs to legally reduce the bill; providing a greater incentive to look for a similar job in England; and discouraging high-flyers thinking of relocating to Scotland who could have an impact on the economy beyond the extra tax revenue they bring. It would also increase the impression among higher earners, who already pay relatively more than others, that they are being treated unfairly.

The Scotsman understands that the government is moving away from the idea of increasing taxes on those earning under £50,000 at the next budget. This tacitly suggests those on more than that should prepare for some bad news. One problem is that Scotland does not have a vast number of people on particularly high wages. About 500,000 people pay the 42 per cent tax rate on income between £43,663 and £125,140, while just 33,000 pay the top rate of 47 per cent on income of more than £125,140.