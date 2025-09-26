I tried Edinburgh's first assisted stretching studio and it made me feel invigorated

Contributed

This place has opened in the New Town

I was slightly jittery before my visit to the new Edinburgh Stretched studio at 107 Hanover Street.

Although I’m a regular when it comes to massages and do plenty of yoga, I’ve never had an assisted stretching session.

The only thing that might be comparable is Thai massage, and the last time I tried that, it was so intense that it hurt to breathe and walk afterwards.

So, I am a little tense when I arrive at my destination. It’s the second in Scotland, with the first in Glasgow, and it was founded by physiotherapist and dynamic assisted stretching guru, Craig McHugh.

Unlike your usual massage or physio venue, there’s an open-plan communal treatment room, with mirrors and about five padded beds that have storage at their ends, for you to slot your shoes and bags into. This apparatus looks very comfortable, rather than the medieval dungeon racks that I was imagining.

Before you lie down, they do a flexibility assessment, by filming you squatting, then reaching up high. The results are emailed to you. My flexibility is judged to be 17 per cent. Whatever that means, I’m sure it’s not good.

My therapist asks if I have any concerns, but I just ask for a general tune up.

Once I'm lying face down, the 50-minute experience begins. I’m loosened off with one of those expensive Theragun gadgets, with the pulsing ball that pummels you. It’s used on my calves - ouch - thighs, and back. Now, I am primed for being moulded into a pretzel. My legs are stretched across my body, to lengthen the IT bands and glutes, and they’re folded and pressed inwards and up to my chest.

Each move is held for a while, to allow all the tough bits to tenderise.

I’m actually totally fine with all this leg and hip work.

The guy on the table next to me is struggling. It sounds a bit like he’s giving birth, and his therapist keeps telling him to relax.

Apparently, men can find stretching a bit trickier. That’s because they’ve got more muscle mass, and estrogen promotes laxity in connective tissue. I feel bad for this guy, but it seems that he needs a session more than most.

My therapist seems quite pleased when he does discover an area of tension. My quads, which are stretched by bending my legs back while I’m lying on my side. Indeed, I can feel it, though I wasn’t that aware of the tightness until it was being worked on.

Also, my neck is pretty stiff. When I’m lying on my front, with my forehead on my hands, he stretches from shoulder tip to jawline, and I can feel the scalenes and upper trapezius lengthening.

After I sit up on the bed, my arms are pulled back, to release my pectoral muscles and shoulders. It’s like a very theatrical morning stretch.

Afterwards, I’m given some advice on stretches to do at home, for my quads and neck.

They say that regular sessions at this studio can help with improving flexibility and range of motion, and there are other benefits, like better posture.

I certainly feel a bit taller, and a lot more limber. I also enjoyed my session, especially since it was absolutely nothing like being tortured on the rack.

A 50-minute assisted stretch session is £65 for 50 minutes, or £35 for 25 minutes, www.stretched.uk

