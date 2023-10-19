Israel’s war against Hamas is too serious to be reduced to another strand of Scotland’s ‘culture wars’

The news from Israel and Gaza has been unrelentingly grim since Hamas began the mass murder of 1,400 people on October 7. The group, whose slaughter of innocents has drawn comparisons with Isis, knew that Israel would have little choice but to respond in an attempt to remove this threat to the lives of its citizens. So it should be clear to all who is responsible for the current conflict – not Israel, not the Palestinians, not Muslims or Jews, but the terrorists of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

The situation has prompted far too many people in Scotland and beyond to essentially pick sides, importing a hugely complicated conflict to these shores for their own reasons. In some cases, it is being used as a deadly proxy for domestic political disputes. And when lives are being lost, exchanges of rhetoric can descend into hatred and, potentially, violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, amid the storm, Humza Yousaf has provided hugely impressive leadership to everyone in Scotland and, no matter what political disagreements we might have with the First Minister, all should listen to his words. Last week, he attended a service of solidarity at Giffnock Newton Mearns Synagogue where he told the people there “your grief is my grief”. Most movingly, he embraced the grieving mother of Bernard Cowan, one of Hamas's victims. At a time when members of his wife Nadia’s family are trapped in Gaza, where they remain at risk, he said: “I stand in solidarity with Scotland’s Jewish community.”

And in his SNP conference speech, he spoke directly to Jewish, Muslim and Palestinian people in Scotland, saying “you are communities I love, and I want you to know that as First Minister and as a fellow human being, I share the pain and sorrow you are feeling”.