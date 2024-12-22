How to have a truly gourmet vegan Christmas in Scotland

From a ‘Christmas-in-a-mug’ hot chocolate to smoked salmon made from carrots and vegan haggis, people who don’t eat animals can enjoy a sumptuous festive feast

Peace on Earth. Goodwill to all. Family time. If we’re honest with ourselves, none of the values that encapsulate the spirit of the season align with carving up a dead animal on Christmas Day. Turkeys, cows, pigs, and all other animals form the same loving family bonds as humans do, and as fellow inhabitants of this Earth, they deserve some of that peace we preach, too.

As Peta’s Christmas ad is shown at cinemas across Scotland throughout December – showing a girl strike up a friendship with a cow who listens to her practise “Jingle Bells” on the trumpet – we’re reminded to consider the individual behind the meat we eat and extend goodwill to all, not just those of our own species.

Fear not – all the taste and nostalgia associated with your family traditions can be achieved with vegan foods. Much of what you eat is likely already vegan: oats, barley, tatties, neeps, herbs, spices, and many condiments – and you don’t have to stray far from your usual festive favourites to enjoy a humane meal.

Lorne sausage and cold cuts

Supermarket shelves are stuffed with vegan Wellingtons, pigs in blankets, and turkey crowns. Want to buy local? Glasgow-based bottega Sgaia hand-produces a range of plant-based meats, including stuffed roasts, Lorne sausages, and cold cuts.

Of course, vegan food doesn’t have to come pre-made. Inexpensive whole foods can be whipped up into stellar Christmas mains: simply swap minced flesh for mushrooms, lentils, or walnuts. Opt for milk and butter made from plants.

And in puddings, eggs can be replaced with all sorts of ingredients, from mashed bananas to chickpea water. Tried and tested recipes for every application abound online. Creative chefs can even conjure up Scottish smoked “salmon” from Aberdeenshire carrots or haggis from seasoned pulses and cereals.

Vegan drinks

Check the labels when you stock up on wine and beer, too, so you don’t get caught out in the drinks department (Aldi, Sainsbury’s, and Tesco are among the best at labelling), or shop with confidence at Edinburgh’s Vegan Tipples. Meanwhile, Glaswegian company Panther M*lk has your creamy festive cocktails covered.

Scotland boasts a thriving vegan scene for celebrating with your mates. Grab a festive brownie and do your Christmas shopping at Vegan Bay Bakery in Aberdeen, or head for Soul Food Kitchen in Glasgow, where you must try the black vinegar Brussels sprouts. Pause at top Edinburgh spot Seeds for the Soul for a “Christmas in a mug” hot chocolate or festive vegan haggis served with whiskey sauce.

Filthy factory farms

Most cows and other animals will never experience the joy of a melody like in Peta’s ad, but millions a year will be loaded into lorries for a gruelling journey to a slaughterhouse after spending their entire lives indoors on filthy factory farms, where piles of waste fill the air with choking chemicals.

Going vegan doesn’t only spare animals suffering. Since it reduces an individual’s carbon footprint from food by up to 73 per cent, it’s also the single biggest way we can help preserve the planet for Christmases to come. So this year, why not give it a try? You might just find that a vegan Christmas is the best one yet.