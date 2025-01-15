How the stifling of debate is fuelling the rise and rise of populists

Politicians who fail to address the concerns of voters will continue to pay a heavy price at the ballot box

We are only halfway through January but already there is a strong contender for the 2025 word of the year: “Populism.” In elections around the world, insurgent political movements, usually on the right, have been making gains at the expense of the established order.

The trend is likely to continue this year in countries such as Germany, Canada, Ireland and Australia, as Donald Trump settles into his second term as US president. Our political leaders at the Scottish Parliament have become as preoccupied with the phenomenon as everyone else.

Last week, an uncharacteristically hysterical John Swinney warned opponents that refusing to back the SNP government’s draft budget risked “feeding the forces of anti-politics and populism”. Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay responded by describing the SNP as “Scotland’s populist party, the party of blaming others, sowing division, fantasy promises of easy fixes”.

The word is harder to define than it is to hurl as an insult, although Findlay made a decent effort. Deflected blame, empty promises, easy fixes... Perhaps populists are the second-hand car salesmen of politics.

People power

You can be popular without being populist but the same is not true in reverse. An unpopular populist is not a populist at all but something else entirely. A crank, maybe.

The writer Lionel Shriver has suggested many people use the word “populist” to mean “bigot”. The word is heavily charged with moral judgment. Populists and their supporters are deemed less virtuous by their sometimes egocentric opponents. And the concept is founded on divisions between the masses and the elites, for want of better terms.

According to the Oxford Dictionary, populism is “a political approach that strives to appeal to ordinary people who feel that their concerns are disregarded by established elite groups”. Should this be considered a bad thing in a democracy?

I can see why it would be unhelpful in an autocracy, or a plutocracy, or a theocracy. Democracy, however, is essentially a popularity contest. The word literally means “people power”, from the ancient Greek “demos” for people and “kratos” for power.

But vox populi is not vox dei. The voice of the people is not the voice of God. Politicians should be a civilising force in society.

No platforming

I am opposed to the death penalty, without exception, even for the most heinous crimes, and this might put me at odds with the majority. I could bask in the warm glow of my own rectitude and righteousness compared with all those terrible plebs and their awful opinions. Or I could engage in an open and respectful exchange of views with those who disagree with me. I might win them over to my way of thinking, or they might win me over to theirs.

In today’s era of intolerant and authoritarian “no platforming” and “cancelling”, so many politicians seem comfortable with the former, shutting out the views of those with whom they disagree.

Early in 2022, Canadian truckers who felt they were being ignored staged a disruptive series of protests and blockades, dubbed “Freedom Convoys”, against Covid restrictions damaging their livelihoods.

Rather than engaging in dialogue, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lent into the dictatorial instincts of a preening narcissist by illegally invoking emergency powers, which included freezing the bank accounts not only of the protesters but also those who donated to their cause.

Trudeau then became the most unpopular leader in Canada's history. Last week he announced his intention to step down before voters could have the pleasure of turfing him out of office in elections later this year.

Blindsided Democrats

The Freedom Convoys inspired farmers across Europe to stage similar demonstrations, with popular support, against punitive measures introduced in the name of reducing carbon emissions.

Across the continent, governments that failed to address the protesters’ concerns have fallen or are about to fall. Established political leaders can no longer simply put their fingers in their ears and hope the new kids on the block go away.

They need to learn from what most elections now tell us – not least the emphatic victory of Trump in November and how it completely blindsided so many Democrats.

Of the Scottish politicians chipping in to the populism debate last week, Labour leader Anas Sarwar was the most germane. He told The House magazine: “Let’s not make the mistake that our friends in the Democrats made, where we concentrate on the symptom and the personalities that people are being driven to because of their frustration with the system, rather than focusing on the issues that are driving people to that frustration.”

He added: “They believe politics doesn’t work for them. They believe that the political class as a collective – regardless of whether they are from the Labour Party, Conservative Party, the SNP, the Liberal Democrats, any mainstream party – they believe that what they focus on, what their priorities are, don’t match the priorities in their life.”

The Democrats’ focus on “culture and identity issues”, Sarwar said, had inadvertently pushed away “those very same people you need to be pulling towards you”. These are wise words. He should share them with Labour Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The rise of populism reflects a failure of politics and a chasm that now exists between governors and governed. If established politicians fail to address people’s concerns, new ones will emerge who will. We might not like them, but if no one else is addressing these concerns they will be successful.

Healthy politics requires open debate, such as the one we should have started many years ago on wind and solar power and the possibility or desirability of achieving net zero.