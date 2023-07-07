All Sections
The most widely recognised flags of Scotland are the Saltire and Lion Rampant but there are even more niche examples.

Flags of Scotland: 29 Scottish flags and their meanings starting with the Saltire and Lion Rampant

Every country hoists a flag as their national symbol, but many countries have seen multiple different flag designs over their history and Scotland is no exception.
Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 8th Nov 2022, 17:58 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 09:43 BST

Countries have flags as they act as symbols of their nation that - in theory - hold similar beliefs, goals and commitment to laws within a defined territory. However, if history teaches us anything it's that morals (as well as borders) can change sporadically and so many countries have had a wealth of different flag designs.

Diplo reports that Afghanistan alone has changed flags a whopping 30 times in the last 100 years. But what about Scotland? Well, as a country with a rich and sometimes dark history our many islands, regions, cities, organisations, royalty and more have seen a myriad of flag designs hoisted high into the bonnie Scottish sky.

Here is a (non-exhaustive) list of twenty-nine flags used in Scotland, where they are raised and what they represent.

The current flag of Scotland is also known as the ‘Saint Andrew’s Cross’ or ‘Saltire’ and it reportedly dates back at least 500 years but the story of its origins dates all the way back to biblical times. It is said in 60AD, Saint Andrew the Patron Saint of Scotland was to be crucified and he felt unworthy to have this done to him on a traditional cross and thus the X-shaped cross or ‘Saltire’ we see today was used in its place.

1. Saltire

The current flag of Scotland is also known as the 'Saint Andrew's Cross' or 'Saltire' and it reportedly dates back at least 500 years but the story of its origins dates all the way back to biblical times. It is said in 60AD, Saint Andrew the Patron Saint of Scotland was to be crucified and he felt unworthy to have this done to him on a traditional cross and thus the X-shaped cross or 'Saltire' we see today was used in its place.

The Royal Banner of the Royal Arms of Scotland, also referred to as the 'Lion Rampant', acts as the Queen or King's official banner in Scotland. The earliest recorded use of this flag as a royal emblem in Scotland dates back to 1222 by Alexander II.

2. Royal Banner of Scotland

The Royal Banner of the Royal Arms of Scotland, also referred to as the 'Lion Rampant', acts as the Queen or King's official banner in Scotland. The earliest recorded use of this flag as a royal emblem in Scotland dates back to 1222 by Alexander II.

The Royal Banner of Scotland is not the only one to feature a lion rampant, this flag was registered in 2018 and it features a “blue field with a gold saltire voided blue”.

3. Flag of East Lothian

The Royal Banner of Scotland is not the only one to feature a lion rampant, this flag was registered in 2018 and it features a "blue field with a gold saltire voided blue".

Caithness is a historic county located in the very north of Scotland, this flag - used since 2016 - represents the unique identity of this region of Scotland as it is connected to nordic culture and Vikings, as represented by the cross, while the blue and gold represent the sea and beaches of the area. The maritime heritage of Caithness is represented by the boat and the raven on its sail also appears on the county’s civic arms.

4. Flag of Caithness

Caithness is a historic county located in the very north of Scotland, this flag - used since 2016 - represents the unique identity of this region of Scotland as it is connected to nordic culture and Vikings, as represented by the cross, while the blue and gold represent the sea and beaches of the area. The maritime heritage of Caithness is represented by the boat and the raven on its sail also appears on the county's civic arms.

