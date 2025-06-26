How Scotland invented 'dessert sandwiches' long before M&S

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One day, in 1762, John Montagu, the fourth Earl of Sandwich, was enjoying a game of cards. He was apparently so intent on playing that he didn’t want to leave the table to eat, so he asked for some roast beef to be placed between two slices of bread and brought to him.

And lo, the ‘sandwich’ was born. It’s probably fair to say that people had eaten in much the same way for thousands of years. However, until then, none of these prototypes had actually been called a ‘sandwich’.

Jam sandwiches, aka jammy pieces, have been around for many, many years (Picture: Peter Macdiarmid) | Getty Images

Ever since, the sandwich has been a largely savoury affair but we now appear to be on the cusp of a culinary revolution with ‘dessert sandwiches’ potentially going mainstream. Marks & Spencer has launched a strawberry and cream cheese version made with sweetened bread, inspired by Japanese sweet sandos.

Traditionalists may be outraged and appalled by such a notion. However, before they work themselves into a state of high dudgeon, they may wish to remember the well-known Scottish delicacy known as the “jammy piece”.