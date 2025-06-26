How Scotland invented 'dessert sandwiches' long before M&S

New Marks & Spencer strawberry and cream cheese dessert sandwich is not quite as novel as some may think
One day, in 1762, John Montagu, the fourth Earl of Sandwich, was enjoying a game of cards. He was apparently so intent on playing that he didn’t want to leave the table to eat, so he asked for some roast beef to be placed between two slices of bread and brought to him.

And lo, the ‘sandwich’ was born. It’s probably fair to say that people had eaten in much the same way for thousands of years. However, until then, none of these prototypes had actually been called a ‘sandwich’.

Jam sandwiches, aka jammy pieces, have been around for many, many years
Ever since, the sandwich has been a largely savoury affair but we now appear to be on the cusp of a culinary revolution with ‘dessert sandwiches’ potentially going mainstream. Marks & Spencer has launched a strawberry and cream cheese version made with sweetened bread, inspired by Japanese sweet sandos.

Traditionalists may be outraged and appalled by such a notion. However, before they work themselves into a state of high dudgeon, they may wish to remember the well-known Scottish delicacy known as the “jammy piece”.

Sounds like another entry for the famous tea towel about Scottish inventions. Wha’s like us?!

