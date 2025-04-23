How scientists have just made a telling intervention in parent-child bedtime wars

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The struggle between parents and their children about that most important family issue – bedtime – is an age-old one. Many a youngster has declared “I’m not tired, I’m not tired” shortly before falling asleep on the couch.

But now, scientists have produced evidence to bolster the arguments of parents keen to get their kids tucked up in bed at a decent time.

Researchers from Cambridge and Shanghai found that children who sleep for an average of seven hours, 25 minutes were better at problem-solving and other cognitive tests than those who slept for seven hours, 10 minutes. The longer-sleepers even had bigger brains.

Just like Teddy, young growing bodies and minds need their sleep (Picture: Tim Graham) | Tim Graham/Getty Images

So the next time young Jemima and Jimmy are agitating to stay up a bit longer, their parents can say, “now now, none of that nonsense, do you really want to have a tiny brain?”