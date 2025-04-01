The best new children's books for the Easter holidays

Reviews by Emma Dunn and Marianne Doherty

AGES 0-5 Each gentle watercolour illustration in Our Love by Fatima Ordinola (Post Wave Children’s Books, £12.99) depicts a different set of wild animals and the affection they show for each other, from cosy penguins and inseparable elephants to watchful whales and doting birds. A stunning picture book and a heartwarming celebration the feelings of love and affection between parents and their little ones.

In Brenda’s Revenge by Sarah Tagholm and Laurie Stansfield (Rocket Bird Books, £7.99) Brenda the cat likes a quiet life, but her owner insists on dressing her up in silly costumes and even feeding her like a baby. Needless to say, Brenda isn’t too impressed. Can the bossy little girl next door help Brenda get her revenge? This delightful cautionary tale will resonate with anyone who has a toddler and a pet in their life.

Dreamy and beautifully illustrated, Coorie Doon by Jackie Kay and Jill Calder (Walker Books, £12,99) is a brilliant debut picture book. Writing in Scots, Kay uses her poetic skills to weave the story of Shona, whose parents sing Scottish folk songs to send her to sleep. As Shona dreams, we follow the people and places she knows as a young girl, and as the landscape shifts and changes we share her feelings of love and nostalgia. A magical book.

Your Farm by Jon Klassen (Walker Books, £7.99) is part of a new series of board books for the very young celebrating everyday experiences such as being outside, exploring nature and getting ready for bed. Full of the usual Klassen charm, young children will enjoy the simple and straightforward way this book is written, while the adults will appreciate the deadpan humour. - ED

AGES 6-9 An eye-catching graphic novel for younger readers, Detective Stanley and the Mystery at the Museum by Hannah Tunnicliffe and Erica Harrison (Flying Eye, £9.99) finds Detective Stanley’s leisurely start to his first day of retirement cut short by a call he just can’t resist – an invitation to solve another mystery. When no evidence of a crime can be found, however, Detective Stanley himself lands in hot water, and he must use all his powers of deduction to clear his name. A colourful whodunnit, with irresistible illustrations that are sure to turn young readers into super-sleuths with an eagle eye for detail.

In The Notwitches by Gary Panton and Dotty Sutton (Chicken House, £7.99), the first book in a magical new series, we find Melanda Notwitch living a grim life in the care of her three despicable aunts, with only her beloved toy rabbit Mr Bunbun and her love of spooky stories for comfort. But following an unexpected knock at the door, and an (almost) talking cat’s plea to “Join the witches!” Melanda spots her opportunity for escape. With the help of a troupe of hairy bikers, gloomy goblins and some highly unusual mermaids, Melanda and her new friend Mitch the witch set out to rid the world of evil aunts once and for all. A madcap adventure, perfect for young readers growing in confidence, brought joyfully to life by Dotty Sutton’s fun-filled illustrations.

As fans of felines will know, cats like to think they run the show. But in Alan, King of the Universe by Tom McLaughlin (Hachette Children’s Group, £12.99) one cat in particular is determined to take his rightful place as “King of the Universe”. Whilst his oblivious owner heads out to work with a cheery warning to “Stay out of trouble” Alan cooks up ever more farcical schemes for world domination, aided by his trusty (and surprisingly able) sidekick Fido the dog. McLaughlin’s hilarious graphic novel is sure to delight young fans of cats and comics alike. - MD

AGES 9-12 After kicking off by explaining the very essence of stuff (atoms and molecules), The Greatest Stuff on Earth by Steve Tomecek and John Devolle (What on Earth Publishing, £14.99) goes on to explore how these building blocks come together to make the all the natural and man-made wonders we find around us. Superbly bolstered by Devolle’s engaging illustrations and a super-readable layout, Tomecek manages to make the extremely complex very understandable. A perfect starting point for budding scientists that’s sure to spark a curiosity for, and appreciation of, all the amazing “stuff” our world has to offer.

On the day his mum dies, Rhys finds a dog under her bed. Faithfully applying his knowledge of pet care learned from Dr Jimmy, his favourite TV vet, Rhys does his utmost to be the best dog owner possible to his beloved Worthington. But with everything changing around him, and Worthington acting strangely, Rhys has to learn to confront a difficult truth. My Dog by Olivia Wakeford and David Litchfield (Harper Collins, £7.99) is a tender and poignant exploration of grief, mental health and friendship, permeated by a deep love for dogs. Litchfield’s moving illustrations add extra warmth and emotional impact.

People Like Stars by Patrice Lawrence (Scholastic, £7.99) is a thought-provoking story which explores the lasting impact of crime on three young teenagers, each trying to understand their place in the world whilst living with the consequences of other people’s actions. We open with Ayrton, who desperately hopes that turning 13 will help him to finally break free from his mother’s smothering over-protection. On starting at a new school, he befriends Stanley, for whom a school project has ignited an insatiable appetite to discover the mystery behind his “Forbidden Grandmother”. Meanwhile, Senna is struggling to balance overbearing school rules with protecting her precarious living situation with an eccentric artist landlady. Masterful storytelling weaves together the lives of the three protagonists in a page-turning mystery with a fierce heart. - MD

