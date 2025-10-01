How sad tale of Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh's oldest living plant has happy ending

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2021, a 200-year-old Sabal palm tree – the oldest living plant in the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh – had to be felled to allow a major refurbishment of the Victorian tropical glasshouses. Karine Polwart and Pippa Murphy, artists in residence at the time, found themselves “struck by the sadness of the horticultural team” and held a living wake the night before it was cut down.

That was not all they decided to do. Together, they created a smash-hit Edinburgh Festival Fringe show, called Windblown, about the palm that wowed the critics, including The Scotsman’s own Joyce McMillan. Now the show is to tour Scotland, helping to preserve the venerable and clearly much-loved palm’s memory.

