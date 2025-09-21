Simon Milne MBE is stepping down from the role in January.

The first female Regius Keeper of the Royal Botanic Gardens Edinburgh (RBGE) has been appointed - only the 17th person to hold the role in 355 years.

Dr Julia Knights, the former deputy director of London's Science Museum, has been named as successor to Simon Milne, who steps down after more than a decade in the post.

The first Regis Keeper was James Sutherland, who took up the role in 1699. Other historic figures to have held the position include botanist John Hope, a joint founder of the Royal Society of Edinburgh, and father and son John Hutton Balfour and Isaac Bailey Balfour, who were Regius Keepers from 1845 and 1888 respectively.

No other woman has ever been appointed to the role at RBGE, which oversees four botanic gardens at Logan, Benmore, Dawyck and Edinburgh.

Dr Knights’s career spans over 20 years in biodiversity, conservation and climate change. Her experience includes 12 years working as a British Diplomat leading science teams in biodiversity hot-spots in East China, Russia and Latin America, where she spearheaded a major multi-million-pound UK government research programme that included work to identify new plant species in the Amazon rainforest.

Dr Knights, who served as deputy director of London’s Science Museum for nearly six years, said: “With the urgent crises of nature loss, climate change and social inequality, the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh’s mission to explore, conserve and explain the world of plants could not be more vital.

“I am honoured to become the next Regius Keeper of the RBGE, which holds one of the richest botanical living collections on earth across four incredible gardens at Logan, Benmore, Dawyck and Edinburgh.”

Six years ago, the garden embarked upon one of the most ambitious initiatives in its long history: the Edinburgh Biomes programme to fully refurbish its public and research glasshouses. The first phase of this work, the restoration of the historic Palm Houses, is nearing completion and the public is expected to be welcomed back in summer 2026.

Dr Knights said: “I look forward to working with the chair, trustees and talented staff to build on Simon’s legacy, and further RBGE’s world-leading research and horticulture, continue the digitising of plants in its Herbarium, and welcome visitors back to the iconic Palm House next summer.

“I’m also passionate about furthering work with local communities and partners in Scotland and training of the next generation of botanists and taxonomists to identify, protect and conserve plants and fungi, for people and the planet.”

Dominic Fry, chair of the board of trustees, said: “Julia brings with her a wealth of experience and integrity. From her scientific and horticultural acumen to her experience as a diplomat overseas, Julia’s track record demonstrates a close synergy with the work and ethos of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.”

“I also wish Simon Milne MBE the best of luck in his hard-earned retirement after his significant contribution as 16th Regius Keeper of the RBGE over the last decade. Under his guidance, RBGE has strengthened its global reputation and deepened its impact across Scotland and beyond.”

Mr Milne, who is retiring at the end of January, said: “I am immensely proud of all we have achieved and deeply honoured to have worked alongside such dedicated staff, passionate volunteers, and inspiring students. Together, we have advanced the understanding, conservation, and appreciation of the plants and fungi on which all known life depends.”

