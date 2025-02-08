Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns about US tariffs must not stop the UK speaking out on Gaza, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has warned.

Mr Flynn has written to UK foreign secretary David Lammy, in a letter exclusively seen by The Scotsman, calling for the UK to recognise a Palestinian state immediately. The senior SNP figure has also urged Mr Lammy not to let economic interests “dilute or displace” Britain’s moral responsibilities.

Mr Trump has hinted the UK could avoid damaging tariffs, but Scottish exporters are among bodies that remain fearful of a hike in fees to ship products such as whisky and Scottish salmon to the US.

Mr Flynn’s letter was written following a week in which US President Donald Trump said he wanted to “permanently” resettle most of Gaza’s population in other countries and for America to take charge of clearing debris and rebuilding Gaza as a “Riviera of the Middle East” for all people.

The people of Gaza need help, not threats to remove them from their homes and send them to foreign countries . Picture: Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Downing Street was also forced to on Friday state the UK had “no plans to sanction” officials at the International Criminal Court (ICC), after sanctions were issued by Mr Trump.

The White House issued an executive order on Thursday in response to what it described as “illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel”, with the move triggering condemnation from the ICC.

UK environment secretary Steve Reed had initially declined to comment on Mr Trump’s Gaza ‘take over’ comments, saying the UK government would not "provide a running commentary on the pronouncements of the President of the United States or any other world leader”.

In his letter, Mr Flynn said: “President Trump’s dangerous proposition that the United States could take over Gaza and displace its people would be tantamount to ethnic cleansing. Countries across the world have united in denouncing those plans and it is imperative that the UK government joins that chorus of condemnation and acts decisively in support of the Palestinian people and their homeland.

“Those of us who believe in a two-state solution need to get serious about the steps which will make it a reality. You can't credibly claim to support a two-state solution if, as a government, you are not prepared to recognise both states. It's now time to keep your promise and recognise the state of Palestine.

“There is another crucial point which the events of this week must clarify. Understandable concerns about protecting our economic interests - from trade barriers and tariffs - must never dilute or displace the moral responsibility we have to the peoples of the Middle East and elsewhere. In the face of growing economic threats and turbulence, the moral duty we have to the people of Palestine can't be put up for sale.

“Immediately recognising the state of Palestine would be a powerful statement and send the clearest of signals that the UK is prepared to protect and guarantee the right of the Palestinian people to their own homeland. It would provide an unwavering commitment that all diplomatic levers will be used to prevent a plan that would rob more land from the Palestinian people and effectively result in the ethnic cleansing of Gaza.

President Trump said he wanted to “permanently” resettle most of Gaza’s population in other countries | Getty Images

“A Palestinian state is the inalienable right of the people of Palestine, not a privilege that can be trampled upon by others, and by finally recognising the state of Palestine, you would issue a clear statement that the UK government will maintain foreign policy based upon our own values and those of our European neighbours.”

Foreign Office minister Anneliese Dodds told MPs this week the UK would oppose any effort to move Palestinians in Gaza to neighbouring Arab states against their will. Responding to an urgent question, she added: “There must be no forced displacement of Palestinians nor any reduction in the territory of the Gaza Strip.

“Palestinian civilians should be able to return to and rebuild their homes and their lives – that is a right guaranteed under international law.”