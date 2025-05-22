How climate change is sending Scots a message about living more healthily

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the current warm spring coming hot on the heels of a dry, mild winter, it’s hard to escape the sense that climate change has well and truly arrived in Scotland. Older generations who keep a weather eye on the, er, weather may have been particularly struck by temperatures of up to 25 degrees Celsius and endless days without rain.

However, while it is a reminder of the importance of plotting a credible and sensible path to net-zero, we should not be so over-awed by our changing circumstances that we forget to enjoy what is, after all, nice weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early season strawberries have proved to be sweeter and more shapely thanks to current dry, sunny spring (Picture: Julian Finney) | Getty Images

And although some farmers and the whisky industry, in particular, have been hit by the lack of rain, for soft fruit growers, the weather has been cause for celebration. Early season strawberries “are looking exceptional in both flavour and form”, according to Nick Marston, of British Berry Growers.