How climate change is sending Scots a message about living more healthily
With the current warm spring coming hot on the heels of a dry, mild winter, it’s hard to escape the sense that climate change has well and truly arrived in Scotland. Older generations who keep a weather eye on the, er, weather may have been particularly struck by temperatures of up to 25 degrees Celsius and endless days without rain.
However, while it is a reminder of the importance of plotting a credible and sensible path to net-zero, we should not be so over-awed by our changing circumstances that we forget to enjoy what is, after all, nice weather.
And although some farmers and the whisky industry, in particular, have been hit by the lack of rain, for soft fruit growers, the weather has been cause for celebration. Early season strawberries “are looking exceptional in both flavour and form”, according to Nick Marston, of British Berry Growers.
One message Scots could choose to take from all this is to eat more fruit and drink less alcohol – and that’s one ‘change’ many of us will admit we could do with embracing.
